SI Swimsuit Stars React to Former Cover Model Olivia Culpo’s Birth Announcement

SI Swimsuit really is a sisterhood, and our brand stars proved as much following Olivia Culpo’s recent announcement of the birth of her second child. On Saturday, Oct. 10, Culpo revealed that she and her husband, San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, welcomed their son, Roman Augustus McCaffrey, on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Culpo’s carousel started out with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the model cradling her newborn baby boy in a hospital bed. Additional photos captured the family of four both in the hospital and at home, with some truly sweet moments featuring the couple’s daughter, Colette, who was born in July 2025. The photos, credited to Lucio Andreozzi, featured precious moments that caught the attention of fellow SI Swimsuit models and fans alike.

“ROMAN WE LOVE U❤️,” brand legend and Baywatch star Brooks Nader gushed in the comments section.

“Eeee!! Congrats!! ❤️,” former SI Swimsuit cover model and fellow mom Hunter McGrady chimed.

“Congratulations!!!!!!! 🥹🤍,” model and mom Christen Goff added.

“AHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!” certified fitness trainer and model Katie Austin, who welcomed her first child, Lila Reed, in September, cheered.

Culpo and McCaffrey first started dating back in 2019. They got engaged during a romantic trip to Utah in April 2023, then tied the knot during an elaborate ceremony in Culpo’s native Rhode Island on June 29, 2024. Now proud parents of two, the 34-year-old model and mom has been very outspoken about her postpartum experience the first time around.

“Postpartum is the hardest thing I’ve ever done... and somehow the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she candidly wrote on TikTok back in May. “Both can exist.”

Additionally, Culpo opened up about how parenthood changed her life in a 2025 year in review recap on Instagram. “This year my heart expanded in ways I never imagined and everything shifted... my perspective, the way I show up, what I value, and the miracle of life itself,” she wrote in part. “I am so grateful.”

Following her 2018 SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot, Culpo returned to the issue the following year and then landed the cover of the magazine in 2020. That year, she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Culpo’s latest SI Swimsuit photo shoot took place in Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for Ben Watts for the 2021 issue. In addition to her modeling career, the former Miss Universe is an entrepreneur who launched her baby and lifestyle brand, Picolette, in Target stores over the summer.

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