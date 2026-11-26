SI Swimsuit is wishing you and yours a very happy Thanksgiving!

Thursday, Nov. 26, marks the annual holiday in the U.S., and at SI Swimsuit, we’re thinking back on an action-packed year. 2026 was a special one for the magazine, filled with countless moments to be thankful for, from the dazzling digital issues to the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show and beyond. And of course, we can’t forget the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, which dropped in May and featured 34 incredible women ranging from brand legends and rookies to comedians and millennial icons.

To show our gratitude on this special day, we’re bringing a little summertime to your autumn-ready table by spotlighting Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Williams English and Alix Earle—the four fabulous cover stars who graced the front page of this year’s issue. Multihyphenates in every sense, the models traveled the world for four distinct, unforgettable photo shoots in breathtaking locations. While each shoot had a different aesthetic and vision, they still shared one thing in common: sun-drenched, summer-ready seaside style.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

2026 has also been a major year for this millennial favorite, who returned to music with a bang in February with her new album luck...or something. Photographed by Kat Irlin for her striking South Caicos shoot, Duff wore designer swimwear sets that combined classic cuts with timely trends, proving that—like the superstar herself—some things will always be in style.

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haddish’s eye-popping front-page shoot—photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico—featured a fabulous designer wardrobe, showcasing pieces from major labels including Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Lybethras Swimwear and more. “The first thing I thought was, I have to make sure my cuckoo doesn’t come out,” Haddish quipped while on set. “Those bathing suits were itty bitty, and I was just thinking, My booty is going to eat this up. I wanted to keep it classy.”

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Williams English landed her first cover spot on the 2026 issue with her marvelous Montauk, N.Y., shoot, photographed by Ben Watts. The model had previously posed for the magazine four times, joining the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 with her Rookie of the Year-winning shoot in Dominica. Editor in chief MJ Day then surprised The Girls star with her cover ahead of the issue’s May launch, which she shared on social media.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Earle also landed her first front-page feature this year, as well, following three stunning SI Swimsuit shoots and the magazine's inaugural digital cover in 2024. The Reale Actives founder—who launched her first-ever skincare line in March—was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for an adventurous, cinematic shoot. “Getting to travel to Botswana for [SI Swimsuit] is an experience I’ll never forget,” the Earle Meets World star penned, in part, on Instagram. “Forever grateful to have such a beautiful memory live on with these photos.”

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Hat by Janessa Leone. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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