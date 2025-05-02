SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Christie Brinkley Holds Nothing Back in New Memoir and More
This week was a big week for some of our SI Swimsuit icons and newcomers. Christie Brinkley, who has been gracing our pages and covers since the 70s released her memoir “Uptown Girl” where she did not hold back and revealed raw and candid moments of her life. Martha Stewart once again reminded us that age is just a number having started her first business at 41.
Cindy Kimberly is also following her passion and released her first single. Alix Earle is on top of the world with her latest partnership with Pantene and Lauren Chan had some fun with makeup on a recent photo shoot.
Keep scrolling to see more of what our favorites were up to this week.
Christie Brinkley
Legendary SI Swimsuit cover girl Christie Brinkley is not holding back in her new memoir “Uptown Girl,” available now. In it, she promised to “inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I’ve always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small.”
And while doing exactly this, she spoke about her childhood with a violent father, a near-deadly helicopter accident, her four marriages and family life. Of her exes, the 71-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur shares that she remains the closest to singer Billy Joel, who wrote the 1983 hit “Uptown Girl” about her.
Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly is the pop star we didn’t know we needed! The SI Swimsuit model has released her first single, “Cherry Red,” and opened up about this new project with Galore. “It’s vital to pursue your dreams at your own pace; there is no expiration date on creativity,” she explained. “I’ve learned that you can create and live your dream life at any stage, even starting new hobbies or careers later in life."
To support herself while pursuing a career in music, she decided to launch her brand first. “I’ve been singing my whole life,” she shared. “Three years ago, I decided to start my brand LOBA to express myself and find the stability to pursue singing because I realized that it was my true passion.”
Martha Stewart
As the first self-made female billionaire, it was only fitting that Martha Stewart was awarded the first-ever Iconic Founder Award during Tory Burch’s inaugural Foundation Founders Breakfast in NYC. While on stage, Stewart told guests including Pamela Anderson, Sara Blakely, Aerin Lauder, Misty Copeland and more, “Believe in the expansiveness of your ideas. I was 41 when I started my business.”
Alix Earle
Alix Earle had a pinch me moment that is larger than life. The SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star made her way to NYC’s Times Square to show off her new billboard with Pantene. A longtime user of the products while growing up, this latest partnership made sense and organically stemmed from her recently using Pantene in her mom’s house and (naturally) posting about it on TikTok. The 25-year-old admitted that using expensive, fancy products doesn’t always mean better.
Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan had a fun day on set with Alex Levy, Sergio Estrada and Sam Lee in NYC. The Canadian model shared some fun behind-the-scenes images from the photoshoot that included closeups of her hair and glam and a feathery strapless frock.