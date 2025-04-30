SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Serena Williams hangs with Scarlett Johansson and more
It’s been a week showing hard work pays off. Serena Williams was among the honorees at the Time 100 Gala along with Scarlett Johansson in NYC where the two had an epic meeting. Olivia Dunne is saying goodbye to gymnastics after a stellar NCAA career. Having started in single digits and finished as a SEC champion, Dunne has put a spotlight on collegiate gymnastics like no one else.
Kamie Crawford’s successful podcast Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford is also being acknowledged with a Webby Award. Brooks Nader’s boisterous personality we have all come to love on set with SI Swimsuit will be seen in her own reality show Love Thy Nader with her three younger sisters. Xandra Pohl once again brought the heat to the desert during Stagecoach as did Olivia Ponton.
Keep scrolling for more details of these special moments from the week.
Serena Williams and Simone Biles
SI Swimsuit G.O.A.T.S. Simone Biles and Serena Williams were both recognized on the 2025 Time 100 list. The two star athletes had a moment together, with Williams sharing she found her new doubles partner. She also showed a sweet meeting with Scarlett Johansson.
Olivia Dunne
A career deserving of all the accolades, Olivia Dunne shared a heartfelt goodbye to gymnastics after 20 years of the sport. Set to Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, the nearly three-minute tribute that was directed by Giovanni Lamonte shares her journey from her earliest days training at ENA Paramus in New Jersey to her short stint on the U.S. national team and her five unforgettable seasons competing for LSU where they captured their first-ever NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship title in 2024 and were crowned SEC champions in her final season.
Dunne drew crowds and attention to the sport and is the only gymnast in the top 10 NIL valuation. She may be hanging up her leotard, but its just the beginning for the 22-year-old.
Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford’s podcast Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford which she launched in 2021 is award-winning. The three-time SI Swimsuit model shared her excitement over winning a Webby Award for Best Lifestyle Podcast on Instagram writing in part: “Trying to keep it cool in my Uber but I just found out MY PODCAST WON A WEBBY AWARD OMG!!!”
Relationsh*t has quickly become a go-to destination for honest, funny, and unfiltered conversations about love and everything that comes with it. Each week, Crawford—your “virtual BFF”—is joined by a special guest to break down the highs and lows of dating, friendship, family drama, career tensions and more.
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader has shared plenty of snippets with her younger sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader on social media, and now, the foursome is bringing their sibling ways to Hulu and Freeform in Love Thy Nader, a reality show which will be executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.
The press release states that it will be a coming-of-age docuseries, which is sure not to disappoint. "Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives," it continues. "Set against the backdrop of SoHo lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to 'make it.' In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back."
Xandra
The temperatures may not have been the usual for a desert night, but Xandra brought the heat during her set at the Nylon Magazine's Desert Disco. The SI Swimsuit model enjoyed her time attending Stagecoach and also entertaining the crowd at the e.l.f. cosmetics-sponsored party that was presented by Coach. Olivia Ponton also joined the fun.