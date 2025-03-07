SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Nina Agdal Is Coming to TV, Jordan Chiles Is a Barbie Girl and More
This week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have been serving up style, confidence and inspiration. From glamorous red carpet appearances and high-profile events to launching exciting new projects or sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their latest adventures, they continue to redefine beauty and empowerment. Ilona Maher and Jordan Chiles both had exciting partnerships to reveal while Nina Agdal will be keeping those Paul brothers in order.
Unfortunately, Olivia Dunne had an injury that prevented her from competing for the LSU Tigers. And Paris Fashion Week is underway with Tyra Banks, who just announced her return to IMG Models, serving up the looks along with Josephine Skriver and Olivia Ponton.
Let’s dive into what they’ve been up to this week!
Jordan Chiles
In honor of International Women's Day, Mattel has honored both Chiles and fellow Team USA gymnast Jade Carey with their own Barbies. Chiles's doll is outfitted with her colorful, Beyoncé-inspired ensemble from the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. “Especially on International Women’s Day, this means so much," Chiles said. "As an African-American athlete, it’s an opportunity to show young girls they can achieve anything.”
Nina Agdal
Agdal is joining fiancé Logan Paul and his brother Jake for their new family reality show, Paul American premiering on Max on March 27. The new mom will be the "voice of reason" between the brothers but will also be right in the mix of the fun. "The Pauls got a reality TV show 😏Unscripted. Unfiltered. Unhinged," she wrote on Instagram.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks has been to Paris many times over her career, but this was the first time she went to the Louvre. Wearing a custom piece by Monot, the entrepreneur attended the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. "Back in the ‘90s, when I was strutting Paris Fashion Week twice a year, the runway shows were outside the museum," she wrote on Instagram. "So stepping inside—surrounded by centuries of art and history, with designer pieces woven into the exhibits—was absolutely spellbinding. I was in awe. I was shook. I was like… is this even real?"
Josephine Skriver
Skriver also attended the dinner at the Louvre as well as a party for Chaumet, French jewelry designer. For the latter, the new mom wore a satin black gown with a low, strappy back. During her travels to the City of Love, she has been showing her followers her dressed up and also dressed down Parisian style.
Ilona Maher
Beast.Beauty.Brains. Ilona Maher is now a part of the Adidas family. Adidas Rugby shared the news with a photo overlay writing, "Let's Get Started." Maher has been an integral part of Team USA and landed herself an SI Swimsuit Digital Cover for her impact on and off the field.
Olivia Ponton
Ponton has also been keeping busy in Paris. She shared how she got ready for the Off-White show as well as her looks for the LVMH Prize Gala and the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne was looking forward to Senior Night at her alma mater, but sadly, she had to sit out participating one last night with her LSU Tigers. “Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night,” the 22-year-old college athlete wrote on Instagram. “It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!”
Luckily, she has comfortable Crocs while on the mend. The gymnast revealed her latest partnership with the shoe brand this week.