15 SI Swimsuit Moguls Leading by Example in the Boardroom
It is no wonder why these women are a part of the SI Swimsuit family –they are equal parts beauty and brains. From Tyra Banks to Hailey Clauson and Molly Sims, they all represent that as women, we can set our own standards, climb mountains and exceed expectations. With March being Women’s History Month, we are celebrating the brands and companies built by these extraordinary ladies.
Countless women who have graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are businesswomen in their own right. With each endeavor, they continue to inspire, proving that passion and perseverance are the true secrets to success. Below you will learn more about the entrepreneurial endeavors from legends like Martha Stewart and Kathy Ireland to Camille Kostek, Winnie Harlow and Lori Harvey. Empowerment isn’t just a message—it’s a movement.
Fashion
Kathy Ireland
Kathy Ireland has redefined what it means to be a supermodel-turned-mogul. As the founder and CEO of kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW), she has built a global empire spanning fashion, home decor, skincare and more—generating billions in retail sales. With a keen eye for business and a commitment to empowering women, Ireland has expanded her brand into over 17 industries, making her one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs in the world. She isn't just a brand — she's a movement.
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady is making waves beyond the runway. Known for breaking barriers in the fashion industry, McGrady has expanded her influence into business, launching the inclusive brand All Worthy. The fashion line for QVC ranges in sizes from XXS to 5X, bringing the widest ever range of sizing to the company. From her size-inclusive swimwear collaborations to her Modern Citizen podcast, the mom-of-two continues to champion self-love and accessibility, reshaping the beauty and fashion landscape for all.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson is bringing her industry expertise to the business side of fashion with the launch of her own modeling agency, Margaux. She is the co-owner and creative director of the boutique modeling agency based in Los Angeles. Known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and top fashion houses, Clauson is using her experience to create a more inclusive and supportive space for emerging talent. Her agency focuses on discovering and nurturing models while prioritizing their well-being, career longevity and personal branding. With a keen eye for talent and a passion for industry evolution, Clauson is redefining what it means to be both a model and a mentor in today’s fashion world.
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English is making a splash in the swimwear world with her swimwear line Nia Lyn. Designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Nia Lyn offers a collection of chic, high-quality bathing suits that emphasize both style and comfort. With a focus on flattering fits, bold designs and luxurious fabrics, Williams English’s line is perfect for those who want to feel confident and glamorous by the water.
Beauty
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek is turning her signature confidence and charm into a thriving business empire. She has expanded her brand with her own jewelry line (with Dune) and swimwear (with Swimsuits for All) and now has a perfume with Flowering Pharmacy called Blonde Bark Vol. 1. Whether she’s designing her own accessories line, launching motivational wellness initiatives, or inspiring fans with her “Never Not Dancing” mantra, Kostek is proving that success comes from passion, authenticity and fearless ambition.
Molly Sims
Molly Sims is a wise woman, and now she is letting everyone in on her skincare secrets with her new YSE Beauty. Designed to deliver effortless glow and real results, YSE Beauty focuses on science-backed, clean formulations that target dark spots, uneven skin tone and overall skin health. With a philosophy rooted in confidence and simplicity, Sims has created a brand that empowers women to embrace their skin at every stage. YSE Beauty is more than just skincare—it’s a movement toward feeling your best, inside and out.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow is revolutionizing suncare with CAY SKIN, a skincare line designed to protect and nourish all skin tones without leaving a white cast. Inspired by her own experience with severe sunburns during photoshoots, Harlow created a collection of lightweight, hydrating and reef-safe SPF products that blend seamlessly into any complexion. Infused with island-inspired ingredients, CAY SKIN is redefining sun protection by making it both effective and luxurious. With this venture, Harlow continues to champion inclusivity and confidence, proving that beauty and wellness go hand in hand.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey is elevating the beauty industry with YEVRAH, her results-driven, luxury skincare brand. Designed for all skin types, but especially catering to melanin-rich complexions, YEVRAH focuses on hydration, radiance and skin barrier protection. With a commitment to clean, high-performance ingredients, Harvey’s brand embodies sophistication and self-care, offering a skincare routine that feels as indulgent as it is effective. Through YEVRAH, she’s redefining modern beauty, proving that skincare is not just about looking good— it’s about feeling empowered in your own skin.
Food + Fitness
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley has seamlessly expanded her legacy from the runway to the business world. At the heart of her ventures is Bellissima Prosecco & Wines, her organic, vegan-friendly Italian wine line that embodies her commitment to health-conscious indulgence. Beyond Bellissima, Brinkley has built a multifaceted empire that has spanned beauty, skincare and lifestyle, all infused with her signature vibrancy and ageless philosophy.
Martha Stewart
What hasn’t Martha Stewart done?! The 83-year-old has built an unparalleled empire that has shaped the way we cook, decorate, entertain and live. As a media powerhouse, bestselling author, and business visionary, she has transformed her passion for home and hospitality into a multi-billion-dollar business. From Martha Stewart Living and her best-selling cookbooks to home goods, cookware, wine, CBD products and even a TV show with her bestie Snoop Dogg, Stewart continues to set the gold standard in lifestyle entrepreneurship. With an ever-evolving brand and an eye for innovation, she remains the ultimate authority on stylish, sophisticated living.
Tyra Banks
The scoop is that Tyra Banks is fierce and fabulous, and she combines her media expertise and passion for self-expression to create businesses that inspire. Her entertainment company Bankable Productions recently relaunched as SMiZE Productions to be cohesive with her globally expanding, impact-driven ice cream company SMiZE & Dream which has locations in Australia and Dubai. Banks has been a staple on the runway and paved the way for many. She produced America’s Next Top Model, the first and longest running fashion competition-based reality television series which has spanned 24 seasons, aired in over 180 countries around the world with more than 40 international spinoffs, in countries from Austria to South Africa to New Zealand. The mom-of-one is continually evolving and empowering others to embrace their uniqueness and chase their dreams.
Katie Austin
Katie Austin is redefining what it means to live a healthy, balanced life. As the founder of Katie Austin, a brand focused on fitness, wellness and lifestyle, she combines her expertise in physical fitness with her passion for making healthy, delicious meals in the kitchen. From her popular workout programs to her lifestyle blog, Austin’s entrepreneurial journey is driven by her mission to make fitness accessible, fun and sustainable. With an infectious energy and a commitment to empowerment, she’s helping her community live healthier, happier lives — both inside and out.
Entertainment
XANDRA
Xandra is making her mark on the music scene as a dynamic and versatile DJ, known for blending a variety of genres to create unforgettable sets. With a unique ability to read the crowd and curate the perfect soundtrack, Xandra has quickly become a sought-after name in the electronic music world. Most recently she deejayed at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen. Beyond the decks, Xandra is an advocate for diversity and inclusivity within the music industry, using her platform to inspire and empower the next generation of DJs.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Power couple and sports icons Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are taking their influence beyond the field with their production company, A Touch More. Focused on amplifying diverse voices, telling underrepresented stories and creating content that challenges the status quo, Rapinoe and Bird are reshaping the media landscape. With an eye for projects that blend sports, activism and social justice, their company is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in entertainment.