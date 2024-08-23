Sloane Stephens Proves She’s Prepared for U.S. Open Play in Impressive Training Clip
The past several U.S. Open tournaments haven’t exactly gone Sloane Stephens’s way. Ever since the American pro tennis player won the hard court Grand Slam in 2017 and made a run to the quarterfinals in 2018, she hasn’t been able to replicate that success in New York.
But she kicked off this season with an added fire. After falling in the Australian Open round of 32 in January, Stephens reflected on her growth from last year to this. “I don’t know about you guys but I feel like we’re out the gates and we hit the track running in 2024,” she said at the time. “I’m miles ahead of where I was this time last year and I’m pumped and excited to keep the energy going.”
Now, with just one Grand Slam remaining in the 2024 season, the Florida native is gearing up to close out her season with a deep run. Stephens is already on the ground at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, where she stepped out for a practice session on the hard courts Tuesday.
In the resulting training clip that she posted to her Instagram, she looks fierce—and ready for action on the hard courts.
The first round of women’s singles will take place Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. Until then, the athlete will be busy prepping (both physically and mentally) for the competition—and promoting the release of her latest venture, a body care line called Doc & Glo.