Social Media Reacts to XANDRA’s SI Swimsuit Return: ‘Unreal,’ ‘Sexy,’ ‘So Perfect’
Professional DJ and content creator XANDRA is creating a major buzz on social media. The 24-year-old “Body Say” artist made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 after posing for Derek Kettela’s lens in Belize, and on Friday, the brand announced that she’d be returning for the 2025 issue. Thrilled to be back another year, this time photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica, the Ohio native took to TikTok to express her excitement for the opportunity, explaining that, “whenever I get off those shoots, I literally feel like I could run the world.”
XANDRA certainly looks like she could run the world in the first official image shared by the brand, showing her gorgeous blue-eyed gaze as she rocked an ivory and gold two-piece from Lybethras. Her gorgeous blonde locks blew in the tropical breeze behind her shoulders as she flaunted her sun-kissed, toned figure. It’d be an understatement to say that the University of Miami alum looks amazing in her sophomore shoot with the brand, and it didn’t take long for social media to gush over the sneak peeks.
From fellow SI Swimsuit models and celebrities to fans and brands, many flocked to the comments section of the post above to show the DJ some love.
“Unreal!” SI Swimsuit’s Christen Harper wrote.
“SEXY MAMAAACITAAAA,” SI Swimsuit’s Katie Austin, who won co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 with Harper, added.
“hot hot hot,” said race car driver Toni Breidinger, who will also appear in the 2025 issue.
“Drop my phone @xandrapohl sis this is 🔥🔥🔥 !!! Great Job team!” wrote SI Swimsuit’s Sharina Gutierrez.
“SO PERFECT AHHHHHHHHHH,” added another.
“Omg!!! Stunning @xandrapohl,” the official Lybethras commented.
“Omg all hail to our perf queen 👑 ✨🫶,” another said.
Pohl also jumped into the comments section to add, “ahhhh love you guys so much !! feeling so grateful today <3.”
The SI Swimsuit IG account has continued to share behind the scenes peeks, also posting a simply stunning video of XANDRA modeling in the two-piece suit. “This is it!!!!” commented SI Swimsuit’s Ellie Thumann.
“MADE FOR THIS 🔥,” content creator Sophie Julia wrote.
“OKKKK XANDRA 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another.
“SHE BACKKKK sports illustrated rookie no more… we are year 2 baby,” XANDRA captioned a behind the scenes video shared to her TikTok, using the viral sound “tell a friend to tell a friend, she's back." Lip-syncing before spinning around in a robe while on location, her excitement vibrated through the screen as she recorded the fun clip.
“SHES BACK AND LOOKS GRAYYYTTT 🖤,” one comment on her TikTok video read.
“Let’s go! Year 2 looks even better! 🔥🎉 Keep shining!” another wrote.
While reflecting on her shoot on TikTok, XANDRA expressed her gratitude for the SI Swimsuit team, including photographer Yu Tsai. “They tell you really how to move your body, and they just make you feel so confident,” she explained.
“I don’t know if you guys understand—Sports Illustrated has been my lifelong goal, and every single person there is like my family,” she shared. “So I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ I don’t care what I have to move, where I have to be, I am gonna be there.”
Stay tuned for XANDRA’s full gallery of images from her year two shoot closer to the 2025 issue release in May.