Inside SI Swimsuit 2026: Meet the Athletes Photographed in Fort Myers, Fla.

We’ve been keeping a little secret. In addition to the nine models who traveled to the Fort Myers, Fla., area for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, three tremendous athletes also jetted to the Sunshine State for their time in front of the camera for this year’s magazine.

Napheesa Collier, Sophie Cunningham and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden were each photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. This trio of women truly puts the Sports in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and we can’t wait for you to see their incredible galleries.

In the meantime, here’s a first look at their features in the forthcoming SI Swimsuit Issue, where Kérastase served as the official haircare partner of 2026.

The location

Coastal beauty is abundant in Fort Myers, Fla., where adventure, wildlife and sunshine culminate in a tropical destination that doesn’t require a passport to visit. The athletes who traveled to the the area were all photographed at the South Seas Resort on Capitva Island, a scenic and luxury retreat with outstanding offerings.

The property, which consists of 250 villas and nine homes, offers nearly 3 miles of white sand beach that is situated along a 330-acre wildlife preserve. Whether you’re looking to spend the day out on the water or prefer to lounge along the shore, there’s a little something for everyone. Read more about the resort’s amenities here.

The models

Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A star on the Indiana Fever’s roster, Cunningham, 29, is known for her three-point shooting. One of the best in the league, the guard averaged a 43.2% 3-point field goal percentage during the 2025 regular season. At the culmination of her collegiate basketball career, Cunningham became the University of Missouri’s all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points. She was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2019 WNBA Draft before being traded to the Fever in early 2025.

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A forward on the Minnesota Lynx, Collier was named the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, is a five-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. The 29-year-old Missouri native is also the cofounder of Unrivaled, the women’s 3-on-3 basketball league she created with Breanna Stewart, where she plays for the Lunar Owls. Off the court, Collier is a proud mom and Vice President of the WNBPA executive committee.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Thaikila. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A five-time World Champion track and field sprinter, Jefferson-Wooden is an Olympic gold and bronze medalist. She holds the world record in the 100-meter World Championship with a finish time of 10.61 seconds and is a nominee for the 2026 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. The 25-year-old South Carolina native is a graduate of Coastal Carolina, where she became the school’s first individual national champion in history.

In case you missed it, check out the talent reveals for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana, Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico and Fort Myers, Fla.