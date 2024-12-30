From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Marriage, Katie Austin Reflects on ‘Most Fulfilling’ 2024
According to Katie Austin, 2024 was one of the “most fulfilling” years ever as the beloved internet personality took on the world and ensured she didn’t conclude it with an ounce of regret.
Austin, 31, shared with her 436,000 followers how grateful she is to have had so many accomplishments this year. From getting married to her partner Lane Armstrong and guest appearing on the NFL’s Super Bowl live show to launching new exercise programs for all types of people along with in-person exercise classes, she managed to balance staying booked and busy. So much so that fans are dying to know her secrets on work-life balance.
“Only met you this year so I’m catching up BUT I have to say you are one of the most deserving. Just a light. Can’t wait to watch you shine on,” podcast host Sarah Nicole Landry beautifully stated.
“EPIC YEAR! 👏👏👏👏👏,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
“That was so much to accomplish in one lifetime and that was only in a year? good Lord, that’s a lot. Time to rest a little too. You earned it,” a fan expressed.
“Seriously such an inspiration!!!❤️❤️ so so happy for you!!!!!!” another fan commented.
“BEST year sweetheart!!!!! All so much to be PROUD of!!!!! Xoxo,” Austin’s mother, fitness icon Denise Austin, wrote.
Along with getting married and seeing her exercise programs blast off into success, another one of Austin’s 2024 highlights was being included in yet another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot that left readers jaw-dropped.
For the fourth year in a row, Austin gave SI Swimsuit amazing looks that fans can’t get enough of. This time, however, she stunned in a series of stunning swimsuits in Portugal when photographed by Ben Watts. The results were, of course, flawless—but don’t just take our word for it:
Austin’s return to SI Swimsuit meant a great deal to her as she was honored to be a part of such a special brand not once but multiple times. With four years down, fans can only hope that this American model has many more photo shoots in her so they can see her stun on the pages once again—it certainly seems like she’d be happy to come back.
“And I'm not kidding you when I say every single individual who is in that magazine is, like, just so worthy and so amazing, and they're, like, fighting for something and they have a huge brand or they have a mission that they stick by,” Austin said in 2023. “And so Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wants to really put that platform out for every single mission or every single brand. And for me, that's, like, making girls and women feel their best selves through workouts, through healthy recipes.”
Although the model has had one of the best years of her life in 2024, the next year (and the subsequent years after that) may be just as fulfilling, if not, more. For Austin, it's only up from here.