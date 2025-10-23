7 Stage-Worthy SI Swimsuit Archival Looks We’d Pair With Our Favorite Pop Stars
SI Swimsuit has a long and proud history of combining show-stealing styles with cool and confident models who give each snapshot a serious injection of superstar stage presence. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say that some of the looks SI Swimsuit models have sported over the years give off serious pop star energy.
With that in mind, these archival ensembles share the same attention-commanding vibes as some of our favorite artists—from Sabrina Carpenter to Gracie Abrams and everyone in between—and we took it upon ourselves to pair them up!
Olivia Dunne in Bermuda
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model styled a graphic baby tee over a cheetah print string bikini for her third consecutive shoot with the magazine, where she appeared on its front page after her breathtaking shoot in Bermuda.
We’d pair this look with: Olivia Rodrigo
We’d pair this ensemble with Rodrigo, who often incorporates cropped looks into her tour, like the one she wore in Glastonbury. Additionally, the three-time Grammy Award winner also repped a similar spotted print to Dunne while performing in Europe over the summer.
Ellie Thumann at the 2024 SI Swimsuit Runway Show
In contrast to her styling at this year’s show—which featured Western-inspired pieces and pastel polka dots—Thumann opted for an all-red number with a heart-cut top and ruffled bottoms.
We’d pair this look with: Sabrina Carpenter
The same swimsuit would positively shine on Carpenter, who has been incorporating cherry red into her signature look for years now, from the VMAs red carpet to her “Manchild” music video. She rocked this similar-looking sparkly duo while across the pond for The BRIT Awards last year.
Lauren Chan at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Shortly after scoring her own trailblazing front-page spot on the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, Chan headed to Miami and rocked this all-black cowgirl-coded look during her third runway appearance with the brand.
We’d pair this look with: Beyoncé
This monochromatic, chic display is perfect for Beyoncé, who elevated Western apparel during every stop on her Cowboy Carter Tour. Her look from London, which included a leather bodysuit, knee-high boots and a hat of the same shade, even resembles Chan’s already!
Hannah Ferguson in Fiji
Ferguson’s most recent shoot in the fold was this 2017 feature, where the four-time model rocked a long-sleeved plunging bodysuit in Fiji.
We’d pair this look with: Dua Lipa
We naturally thought of Lipa for this unique one-piece after the British pop sensation showcased a glittering gold number at the beginning of this month on her Instagram account. She completed the look with oversized earrings of the same hue and open-toed black heels.
Abbie Herbert at the 2024 SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Herbert appeared on the catwalk during Swim Week in Miami last year and stunned in a black and white one-piece that featured some daring side cutouts and a halter neckline.
We’d pair this look with: Olivia Dean
Dean is often spotted in similar neutral shades, exemplified in the artist’s “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” music video. She would look striking in the monokini, which parallels the style of her gown from Paris and the fabric of her outfit in London.
Sixtine in Belize
Returning to set in Belize one year after her 2023 SI Swimsuit debut in Dominica, Sixtine modeled this pearl-adorned mini dress in a cave by the shore.
We’d pair this look with: Taylor Swift
Of course, this reminded us of Swift’s styling for The Life of a Showgirl, which is defined by the intricate beadwork of onstage ensembles. Look no further than the album’s “It's Beautiful” cover, for example.
Nicole Williams English in Dominica
Williams English wore a sheer ivory dress over her all-white triangle bikini for her SI Swimsuit debut campaign in 2023, and the model has been featured in every issue following.
We’d pair this look with: Gracie Abrams
Abrams has been known to rock flowy white maxi dresses and has taken her signature style internationally from Colorado to the United Kingdom. Therefore, when choosing a look for the 26-year-old, we gravitated towards the three-time brand model’s debut shoot.