We’re Still Obsessed With Kelly Rohrbach’s Sultry Sun-Kissed SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Malta
Model-actress Kelly Rohrbach made a splash when debuting on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2015. Posing for Yu Tsai in Big Sur, Calif. for a truly breathtaking spread of images, she called the opportunity a “dream come true” while on set. Running it back, the Baywatch star returned to the brand a year later for a photo shoot that was just as gorgeous, traveling to the scenic Malta to be photographed by Ben Watts.
That year, she sported multiple colors and styles, proving again that she’s a natural in front of the camera. Her beautiful smile and sun-kissed toned figure took center stage against the stunning Mediterranean backdrop. The photos are always worth revisiting.
Rohrbach, who played the iconic character of C.J. Parker in the 2017 Baywatch remake film, a role Pamela Anderson made famous, graduated from Georgetown University and has appeared in a long list of TV shows and movies. This also includes Ocean’s 8, Two and a Half Men, Broad City, Angie Tribeca and most recently Yellowstone. We’re feeling especially nostalgic today and just had to flip back to the 34-year-old’s second brand feature, where she truly shone by the water.
Here are some of our favorite shots from her shoot in Malta, including vibrant colors, a classic black suit with a twist and more.
The 2015 Rookie of the Year was absolutely thrilled to join the brand, explaining that “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was sort of [her] intro to modeling,” also calling the experience “surreal.” In the years since, she married businessman Steuart Walton in 2019 and welcomed her first child, a son named Lawrence, in 2021. In addition to SI Swimsuit, she’s also appeared in Cosmopolitan, GQ and C Magazine.
While on set for her 2016 feature, Rorbach, who went to college on a golf scholarship but got a degree in theater, recalled her enthusiasm over the gorgeous location. “When I found out I was going to Malta I was really excited,” she said. “I know the Mediterranean is beautiful. I could see how special the shoot was going to be.” And “special” doesn’t even begin to cover how amazing the images came out.
Rohrbach has remained out of the spotlight over the past few years, but we never stop thinking about her beautiful features with SI Swimsuit.