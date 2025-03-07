5 Most Stunning and Daring Photos From Brittney Nicole’s Rookie SI Swimsuit Shoot to Recreate This Spring
Last year, Brittney Nicole brought her A-game to deliver oh-so-stunning photos for her official SI Swimsuit debut. Photographer Ben Watts made it a point to catch this model’s radiance and elegance in a long list of snaps, a testament to the effortless beauty she possesses. Featured as a rookie in the 2024 magazine, the model, who served in the U.S. Navy, has cemented herself as a marvelous individual to watch.
What better way to be wowed by Nicole’s fantastic photo shoot than to take a walk down memory lane to see her best snaps from Portugal?
The very first photo that left jaws on the floor when the magazine was released last May features a blue and white striped bikini fitted perfectly to the model’s physique. Its upper half consists of a typical bralette with straps on both sides. As for the bottom, it’s a sexy low-cut with full bum coverage. In part thanks to ONIA, the brand that created the swimsuit, the snap below came out outstanding.
The next flick is just as awesome as the first. Only this time, the fashion model’s look is a fun satin, mustard-yellow ruched string ensemble. A ruched triangle top makes up the top half of this set, allowing for the perfect amount of skin to show off for wearers who want to flaunt their assets. Similar features can be held for the lower half of the set, which includes a thong bottom with tie strings at both sides to hold everything up.
This swimsuit from Svn Swim is ideal for those who want a bold and loud color for their beachwear— but also something flirty.
A similar style crimson red bikini takes the stage in the next remarkable photo we’re highlighting. Just like the previous one, it features a triangle-shaped bralette. But this time, the triangle cups are held up by a halter neck as well as strings around the chest. Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis, Nicole looked absolutely red hot.
Going down the color wheel further, green is next up as the hue to view on Nicole’s picture-perfect physique. She astounds in a strapless jade-green bandeau with a wrap placed in the front and center of the piece. Pairing with the top is yet another tie-string thong bikini with an attractive yet edgy look.
Tinye Swim is to thank for this beachwear that’s both earthy and seductive.
The love for green doesn’t stop with Tinye Swim, as Blackbough Swim also has a green ensemble that Nicole chose to sport for this Portugal shoot.
For this final photo we’re spotlighting, Nicole can be seen wearing an underwire bikini top adorned with a white and olive-green leaf pattern as the design. Straps help hold up the bralette, but it’s truly the push-up, full-coverage details that take this top the extra distance. As opposed to a thong bikini, this swimsuit includes high-waisted swimsuit shorts, making it a piece that’s great for the beach or just for a day out with friends.
Even though it’s hard to have a favorite from these suits, this particular Blackbough Swim puts up a great case.
From the very first piece from ONIA to the last ensemble from Blackbough Swim, every one of these swimsuits is a stunner. All that’s left to do is emulate Nicole this summer by wearing equally stylish looks.