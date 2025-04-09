These 5 Fierce, Stunning Nina Agdal SI Swimsuit Photos Still Give Us Goosebumps
Nina Agdal and beachwear practically go hand in hand, as the Danish model always knows how to bring her A-game in a swimsuit. With that in mind, it’s high time we take a dive back into some of her very best photo shoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, dating back to when she first started working with the brand in 2012 in Desroches Island, Seychelles.
From her humble beginnings all the way up to her latest jaw-dropping photo shoot in Belize in 2024, Agdal was nothing short of an absolute vision to watch pose under the sun every single time. In each photo, she shows why she’s considered a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend, as she can take any swimsuit and make it look like the hottest garment of the season.
Without further delay, here are five photos of Agdal that will absolutely go down in our ever-growing swimsuit Hall of Fame, and what better way to start than with her Belize 2024 shoot?
The first thing that stands out in this photo is the way the all-white bikini from Noire Swimwear highlights Agdal’s toned physique. The spiral bralette provides just the right amount of coverage to allow her to show some skin in all the right places. As for the medium-coverage bikini bottom, the thin straps hug her hips to emphasize her figure even further.
White is one of the many colors that truly brings out her glow, which is why this Belize photo shoot captured by Derek Kettela is an easy favorite.
Her Belize shoot was so stunning, it would be a sin not to shout out another swimsuit that’s truly captivating. From the white dots of all sizes dancing across the nude fabric to the shape accentuating her from top to bottom, this Ema Saval Couture swimsuit is a statement piece anyone would be lucky to have in their closet.
Be it a bikini, tankini, T-shirt or whatever other garment one usually wears during the summer season, Agdal is gorgeous in every look.
Going back a few years to revisit her 2017 photos in Mexico is a no-brainer when it comes to breathtaking swimsuits. This shoot contains some of the most stylish bikinis to ever grace a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit camera, but none can compare to the looker that is this chain ensemble.
Whether it’s the weight of the bright gold chain piece or the way the plum bikini complements the color of her blonde tresses, this photo would have anyone obsessed with Agdal.
Cut-out swimsuits are always a major moment whenever a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wears them, and this photo from Agdal’s Utah shoot is no exception!
This top takes bikini fashion to a whole new level, especially when it comes to how the design strategically implements the cut-outs to be somewhat multi-functional, depending on if one wants to wear it as a piece to give a uniquely shaped tan, or as a bikini top leaving little to the imagination. In Agdal’s case, however, she wears this swimsuit as a way to show the world once more she’s a force to be reckoned with.
Last but not least is the photo shoot that introduced the world to Agdal’s warm smile: her debut Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature taken in Desroches Island, Seychelles.
For an inaugural shoot, the only way to do it is to go big or go home, and it’s safe to say Agdal did her big one here. James Macari caught a plethora of praiseworthy photos, but it was this shot with her wearing a bright blue and green string bikini that became a standout.
Sexy, confident and heart-stopping are just a few of the words to best describe this Seychelles snap. All the more reason why it never fails to be spotlighted!
This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit powerhouse is and forever will be a fierce to witness. Fortunately, these photos serve as evidence of her legacy and so much more.