5 Stunning Sun-Kissed, Ab-Bearing Pics From Olivia Dunne’s Second SI Swimsuit Feature
Olivia Dunne is on her way to becoming a total brand staple here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The internet phenomenon, who is not only the most followed college athlete on social media but also the highest-paid female college athlete, rose to fame through her impressive gymnastics collegiate career and the incredible following she’s cultivated online. Through regular TikTok and Instagram shares, the 22-year-old New Jersey native has become a household name on social media.
Dunne has served as a source of inspiration for both women and men, as she sets a great example for going after your dreams and never backing down. In 2023, she joined the SI Swimsuit fold, featured as an athlete in the magazine after traveling to Puerto Rico to pose for Ben Watts’s lens. The shoot was full of black, white and gray colors, sporty styles and unique one-pieces, making for an unforgettable debut.
And while we’ll always be obsessed with Dunne’s first feature with the magazine, her second, coming in 2024 when she posed for Watts again, this time in Portugal, was even better. Featured as a rookie this time, she looked more mature as she rocked feminine, frilly, cottagecore-inspired items. The LSU Tigers gymnast was truly a dream, looking sun-kissed and sexy against the one-of-a-kind backdrop. Here are five of our favorite pics from the shoot.
As an athlete, Dunne spends a lot of time in the gym training for gymnastics competitions, and that certainly shows in her impressively toned figure. Her abs were on full display during her Portugal shoot, flaunting her undeniable core strength. She is currently in her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team, traveling to different states to compete on the beam and the floor.
A trailblazer for student athletes pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, Dunne has partnered with a long list of notable brands over the years through her large following that continues to grow, and she’s constantly in the spotlight.
“I struggled, especially at first, with the amount of eyes on me,” she told ESPN last month. “I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it’s translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women’s sports overall, has meant so much to me.”
There’s no doubt that Dunne is paving the way for other women to succeed, which is an incredible feat on its own.