Sue Bird’s Jet Black Two-Piece Is a Sleek Pick for Your Next Vacation
If years and years of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoots have made us an expert in anything, it would be swimwear trends. Every year, if you ask us what’s trending in the swimsuit department, we’ll almost invariably be able to tell you—and give you evidence to back up our claims. By that, of course, we mean the series of looks that our talent sport in the annual issue.
So we know about the trends. But we also have an in-depth knowledge of the mainstays, too. Some swimsuits are simply classics—there’s no two ways about it. And there are a few factors that guarantee as much.
Of course, you have the typical silhouettes—the triangle, underwire and bandeau-style tops. But even those particular swimsuits fade in and out of popularity. Take the one-piece, for example. You might think of it as a staple (and in some respects, you’d be right), but the fact of the matter is that the one-piece hasn’t maintained a uniform level of popularity since its early days. It was popular for a large portion of the 1900s, sure, but then its appeal waned a little. In recent years, it has regained some popularity as the traditional design has been reimagined in new and unique ways.
So silhouettes aren’t always the means by which swimsuits become mainstays. But the one thing that we think makes a swimsuit a true classic is hue. There’s just something about a good black or white (or both!) swimsuit that has us convinced that it will stand the test of time. The designs of your black or white bikini aren’t really of much consequence. The hue, on its own, guarantees its classic status.
That’s how we know that Sue Bird’s black set from her 2022 SI Swimsuit debut in St. Thomas is absolutely still a viable summer staple. The design of Thaikila’s Scribble Top ($189) is utterly unique, but its black hue makes it an instant best-seller. And the bottoms? They’re classic, thin-strapped and a guaranteed mainstay.
Thaikila Scribble Top, $189 and Fever Bottoms, $69 (thaikila.com)
This set from Taikila has been around since at least 2022—so you know it has to be good. We love it for its silhouette, but our favorite part is its black hue. We can’t help ourselves; it’s just an automatic classic in our minds.
So if you’re looking for a swimwear mainstay, look no further.