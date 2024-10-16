Suni Lee Is a Beachside Vision in This Plaid Cottagecore Two-Piece
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is turning heads once again—and this time, not for her flawless routines, but for her effortlessly chic beach style. The 21-year-old professional athlete was recently spotted soaking up some sun in Tulum, Mexico. The six-time Olympic medalist flaunted her curves, fit figure and glistening belly button ring in the cutest pastel plaid swimwear set from Frankies Bikinis in a new Instagram post from her trip.
In some photos shared with her 3.4 million followers, the Minnesota native lounged on a beachside daybed. She posed on her side, propping her upper body up with one hand and shielding her eyes from the bright sun with the other. Lee accessorized with her dainty silver Olympic rings necklace, colorful bracelets and small hoop earrings, and kept it classy with a long acrylic French manicure. She opted for super glowy and minimalist glam, including feathered brows, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and her signature viral glossy pink-nude lip. Her hair was slicked back into a neat, stylish braid.
“from tulum w love,” the former Auburn University student captioned the duo of photos.
Frankies Bikinis x DJERF AVENUE Diana Halter Bikini Top Cottage Meadow, $80 and Divine Skimpy Bikini Bottom Cottage Meadow, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)
The multicolored cottagecore-inspired set is from the collaborative line between Frankies Bikinis and Djerf Avenue. Lee donned the plunging halter neck top with thick straps and adjustable coverage with stringy tie-side bottoms that can sit high or low on the hips. Both pieces feature a feminine, vintage pattern with hues of blue, pink and white. SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann wore a similar bikini this summer while on vacation in Italy.
“Hawt mami,” SI Swimsuit model and fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne commented.
“Oh she’s fit 👏,” Kassy Castillo wrote.
“WOAH it’s getting hot in here 🥵,” Jayka Noelle declared.
“stunning 😍😍,” tennis champ Coco Gauff complimented.
“PERSONAL VACAY BAEEEEE,” content creator Monet McMichael gushed. “omg so happy for u love u. soak up the sunnnn 🥹💕💕💕.”
“Stunnnn,” WNBA rookie Cameron Brink chimed.
Lee recently relocated to Manhattan to pursue fashion opportunities. She recently made waves in some stunning, fun looks during New York Fashion Week. Though she hasn’t explicitly confirmed or denied if she will return to compete in the 2028 Olympics, she‘s focusing on a different industry for now.
“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, ‘Who is Suni outside gymnastics?’” Lee said. “She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”