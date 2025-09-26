Take a Peek Inside Suni Lee’s Relatable and Relaxing Nighttime Routine
Suni Lee’s nighttime routine could teach social media a thing or two about how to maximize relaxation before hitting the hay.
The Olympic gymnast and SI Swimsuit model, who debuted in 2025 with a gorgeous photo shoot at The Boca Raton, took to TikTok this week to give her 3.7 million followers a peek into how she cleans up her space and prepares for some shut-eye each evening.
A relaxing routine
To begin, Lee set the vibe by lighting candles and playing soft music in the background. She also put the TV on to add to the ambience. Shortly after that, she gathered up whatever trash she had lying around and swiftly took it out.
Lee continued tidying up her kitchen space, putting away utensils, rinsing off dishes and setting the dishwasher. Once she was all done with that, she turned off the electronics in her living room, blew out the candles and got ready for a soothing shower.
Toward the end of the video, the gymnast could be seen using Hailey Bieber’s popular Rhode brand, namely the Glazing Milk ($32), to set her skin, as well as a moisturizer and facial spray. She then moisturized the rest of her body using eos Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion in Crème de Pistachio ($10.99). With her skin and body care out of the way, she got into bed to watch some Scandal on Netflix.
Make Lee’s routine your own
The products Lee uses in the video for her nightly wind-down are ones you can find at your local drugstore. She prefers it this way, as she believes that there’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars on beauty care just because social media says so.
“A face full of drugstore beauty is refreshing to me,” the 22-year-old told Cosmopolitan in April. “Just because something is super expensive, people think that it’s automatically a good product and that they need it. But I’m like, ‘No, you can buy this at Target. Go to CVS—like, it’s right there.’ You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on products because they’re hyped up right now on TikTok.”
And her regimen is not just budget-friendly—it can also do wonders when it comes to mental health. In fact, allowing your mind to unwind through a series of calming activities goes hand-in-hand with self-care for the superstar, with Lee adding, “A self-care day for me is just being at home, doing a face mask, taking a nice bath, eating a good meal and watching TV to keep my mind at ease.”