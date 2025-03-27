We Love the Sweet, Clever Way Olivia Culpo Revealed the News of Her Pregnancy to her Sister Aurora
Olivia Culpo grew up as the middle child of five siblings, in a family that unconditionally supported one another through life’s highs and lows—and loved making music together. Now, as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey, it feels only fitting that her pregnancy reveal included her niece, nephew and a surprise game night twist.
The SI Swimsuit model, who landed the 2020 cover and posed for the brand three years in a row, announced the news earlier this month on Instagram with a stunning maternity photo shoot video alongside the San Francisco 49ers running back.
“I think the most memorable reaction was my sister Aurora,” the Rhode Island native tells SI Swimsuit. “Christian and I played the game Hangman using the word ‘cousin’ with my young niece and nephew. Aurora immediately started crying as soon as she realized what I was saying.”
Aurora, 35, is a mom to son Remi and daughter Solei.
Building a legacy—In fashion, family and football
Culpo, 32, and McCaffrey, 28, began dating in 2019 and tied the knot last June. As they prepare to grow their family, the supermodel is reflecting on the chaos, closeness and joy of her own upbringing, as well as the traditions she hopes to pass on.
“We both come from very big hectic families and appreciate quality time,” she shares. “We talk a lot about the traditions we’re excited to have with our own little family… game nights, movie nights, pizza nights. It’s also so fun to think about the memories we can build with our extended family. Our babies will have a lot of cousins, which I’m looking forward to.”
Her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, 28, have been by her side through it all. The trio starred in the 2022 TLC reality series The Culpo Sisters and recently reunited in front of the camera for the Cupshe x Olivia Culpo Vacation Edit. The 30-piece collection features swimwear and resort-ready apparel inspired by Italian summers. While Culpo didn’t design the line, she brought it to life in a sunny, joy-filled campaign.
“I have gotten the opportunity to welcome four nieces and nephews in my family so now I feel like I have had some experience with kids, which has been so valuable for me,” she says. “Aurora has great advice and Sophia, or ‘sofa cushion’ as we call her, is the ultimate babysitter. She will sit on a couch with a baby for hours. Between both of my sisters, I’m in good hands.”
She also has two brothers, Peter and Gus.
Known for her fabulous WAG outfits and love of sharing fashion moments online, Culpo isn’t slowing down when it comes to content creation, especially as she enters motherhood. When asked if we might see a matching mommy-and-me 49ers look on the sidelines, she lights up. “I actually had not thought of this yet, but yes I am sure this is something we will have a lot of fun doing,” she says.
“Christian has so many sweet memories and photos of being on the field with his dad when he played for the Broncos, and I want our baby to have those same kinds of memories with Christian while he’s playing in the NFL,” she adds. “He’s so grateful our baby is arriving while he’s still in the game—it feels really special that they’ll get to share that experience together.”
While her closet includes everything from designer staples to Amazon finds she’ll never stop buying, The Masked Singer alum always makes room for the sentimental, especially a few beloved outfits from her pageant days.
Culpo signed with Boston-based agency Maggie, Inc. in 2010 and, after two years of steady work, entered her first-ever pageant—Miss Rhode Island USA 2012—on a whim. She won. That same year, she captured both the Miss USA and Miss Universe titles, launching a career that has evolved far beyond pageants. Now an industry mainstay, she continues to reinvent herself through modeling, live TV red carpet hosting, brand-building and more.
She says the most important skill she’s developed is adaptability. “Things rarely go exactly as planned,” Culpo shares. “Especially in industries that are constantly evolving, so being able to adjust, stay open-minded, and learn on the fly has been huge for me.”