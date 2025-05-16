Ming Lee Simmons Positively Shines in These Gorgeous Snapshots From Her SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Ming Lee Simmons rang in her SI Swimsuit rookie year with a stunning 2025 photo shoot.
Her vibrant swimsuits paired perfectly with her sun-kissed skin to bring forth images that embodied the beauty of a summer in Jamaica. Her debut was nothing less than a breath of fresh air, as she wowed in her very first feature with the brand.
Fun in the tropics and carefree leisure were just some of the phrases that summed up the vibes of Simmons’s 2025 shoot. It felt as though she was able to let go and truly bask in this first-time opportunity without so much as an anxious thought in her mind. There was an atmosphere of tranquility in her images, which photographer Yu Tsai captured exceptionally well.
Hailing from fashion royalty, Simmons was exposed to the world of modeling from a young age. She merged her family’s legacy with her own unique talent to forge her path to greatness, and, in doing so, she’s gone on to work with brands like Good American, SKIMS, Alexander Wang and Glossier.
The 25-year-old continues to make moves in the modeling industry while simultaneously breaking her way into the fashion industry, just like her mother.
“I studied fashion in school and I really, really love working with my mom, so I’m gonna start there,” Simmons told Entertainment Tonight. “Hopefully, in the future, [I will be doing] something with my own fashion brand and just kind of staying around the fashion [world], because that’s what makes me really happy.”
Her love for modeling and fashion allowed her to travel all over the world, soaking in different aesthetics and experiencing different cultures to further aid in her hunger for knowledge. This includes places like Japan and France, the latter of which she attended to walk in Fashion Week.
“Previously, I had never been to Paris without my family, and it was a completely different experience being there for work,” Simmons expressed to Galore Magazine. “It was all about balance for me: doing my job, going to shows and creating content while still carving time out to see friends, shop, eat and enjoy a city I love so much.”
Simmons uses her social media platform as a way to influence fellow fashion-lovers to go out and get what’s hot. With 1.2 million Instagram followers (and counting), she is well on her way to making her own impact in the modeling and fashion universe.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.