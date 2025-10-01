5 Snapshots That’ll Convince You to Keep Your Swimsuits Ready for Sweater Weather
There’s no doubt about it—it’s getting chillier. Even so, just because it’s cozy season doesn’t mean it’s time to pack up the one-pieces and bikinis until next summer. In fact, colder weather is one of the best times to make a fashion statement, not just with a bikini but also with a sweater.
Sure, it’s a combination that’s not seen all the time. Nevertheless, it works—and because it works, we wanted to put you onto five different ways you can style your favorite swimsuits with your favorite sweaters. And what better way to do that than with these lovely SI Swimsuit models?
How to style your bikini for the fall
Taking a page out of Kelsey Merritt’s book, one way to wear a bikini and sweater is to keep the ensemble in the same color family. Here, her soft olive-green sweater by Danielle Guizio complemented her mint-green traditional bikini from Matthew Bruch exceptionally well.
It was an effortless fashion moment that allowed for a plethora of similar inspirations to stem from it. An all-pink or all-black look would definitely hit the same style marks!
Mixing and matching is the name of the game with this combination. Along with the juxtaposing styles of the garments, fashion lovers can mix and match colors just like Emily DiDonato did during her Sacramento feature.
Her white cropped sweater and her light pink bikini gave a dreamy vibe, nailing the soft girl aesthetic to a T. DiDonato wore the cardigan open, but even with a look more buttoned-up, it’s a ten out of ten.
Oversized sweaters are naturally guaranteed to get a couple of snaps of approval. But add a strapless two-piece bikini into the mix, and those snaps turn into a round of applause. At least, that’s how we reacted to Sharina Gutierrez’s outfit in this stunning photo.
The way the cotton of the Mr. Mittens sweater contrasted the luxe spandex of the Slate Swim bikini was daring yet fun, proving there really are no rules to follow with this duo. Be as innovative as you want!
From top to bottom, Katie Austin was a vision in her butter yellow. Part of that was due to her natural prettiness, and part of it was also because of her beach attire. Every garment made from the same knit did a stellar job at taking monochrome outfits to the next level. It elevated the look completely, putting a unique twist on a sweater and bikini combo.
And traditional knitwear isn’t the only kind of matching fabric you can pull off with this look. Cashmere and satin are also a couple of fabrics that would work well.
Olivia Dunne messed around with shape and size in her outfit here, and we are living for it. Bolero shrugs are certainly a part of the sweater family, even if the garment is ultra-cropped. In fact, we think that because of its shorter length, they help bikinis—like this one from Swim Like A Mermaid—thrive.
Playing around with the length of the sweater is a must. Cropped sweaters are neat. Hip-length sweaters are cute. Long sweaters that touch the back of the knees make anyone look regal. The possibilities are endless!
So leave those bikinis out throughout the fall season—trust us, they’ll come in handy for sweater weather.