Here’s Who Makes the Final Two on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29, According to Reality Steve
This season of The Bachelor has been nothing short of eventful as we’ve watched lead Grant Ellis form genuine connections with a long list of women. Starting out with 25 contestants in the Bachelor mansion, the 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey got to spend time with different personalities from different backgrounds, determined to find his soulmate. Now, he’s down to just four ladies as he embarks on hometowns week—meaning things are getting serious.
The beloved, long-running ABC reality show tends to get more intense this week, as the lead travels to the hometowns of his remaining contestants to get to know their family and friends. The pressure is on as Grant meets their loved ones and will, ultimately, have to have some tough conversations. As it stands, the following ladies are still in the running for his final rose: Dina Lupancu, Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady.
Check out the preview for tonight’s hometowns episode before we get into spoilers.
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29 are below.
Of course, once we get this far into the season, all viewers want to know is who ends up in the final two and who ends up winning. Thanks to TV scooper Reality Steve, who has been covering The Bachelor spoilers for over a decade, we know who Grant’s final three, final two and winner are. Tread very carefully, as we’re going to get into the leaks.
In tonight’s hometowns episode, Grant will send home Dina during the rose ceremony. This elimination happens after he travels to Chicago, Il. to meet Dina’s family, Massachussets for Juliana, New York for Zoe and Wyoming for Litia. During overnights week, which we’ll get to see in two weeks, Grant will send home Zoe.
This means that Grant’s final two are Juliana and Litia. If you want to know who wins between the two, flip through Reality Steve’s spoiler post below.
As we’ve seen in the previews for hometowns week, meeting both Litia’s and Juliana’s families is going to get tough for Grant. Litia, who grew up in a Mormon household, will bring home the first non-Mormon boyfriend she’s ever had, while Juliana’s dad is very protective of his daughter. “I’m an Italian man,” he says in one of the teasers. “I’ve got a problem on my hands.”
Despite any awkwardness or conflict, Grant isn’t ready to say goodbye to Litia or Juliana this week, and they make it past the fantasy suites, too. It’ll no doubt be difficult seeing the remaining ladies eliminated each week until we hit the finale, so we can only imagine how hard the process is for Grant and his contestants right now.
The hometowns episode premieres tonight, Monday March 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET. New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.