The Legendary Tyra Banks Stuns in Her Return to SI Swimsuit for the 60th Anniversary
Tyra Banks and SI Swimsuit have a storied history together.
The American model made her debut over 30 years ago now, on a trip to the Florida Keys in 1993. She went on to become the first Black woman on the cover of the annual issue in 1996, when she posed alongside Valeria Mazza in South Africa. The next year, she did it again, earning a solo spot on the front of the magazine. The 2019 issue brought her back to the cover for the first time in over 20 years.
Now, three decades after her first feature, she returned to the set of SI Swimsuit for something truly legendary. This year, in honor of the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Banks traveled to Hollywood, Fla., to pose for a photo shoot that celebrated so many of the dedicated brand models who have helped build the SI Swimsuit identity over the years.
For the photo shoot—her eighth feature with the brand over the span of several decades—the supermodel wore a stunning deep gold metallic gown from Mac Duggal. She paired the fitted number with diamond jewelry from Charlie Lapson and dramatic, sparkly glam.
View Tyra Banks’s 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Banks shone in a series of solo photos and alongside her fellow SI Swimsuit legends, a group of 27 models who have established themselves as icons within the brand and beyond it.
Here are a few of her beautiful photos from the trip.