The Story Behind Brooks Nader’s Iconic ‘Baywatch’-Inspired SI Swimsuit Cover Image
SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader cemented her status as a brand legend this May, when she posed along fellow franchise and industry icons during this year’s 60th anniversary magazine photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
The 27-year-old was initially discovered through the Swim Search open casting call, which she was named the winner of in 2019 following her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in the Bahamas. Nader has proved time and time again that she is always up for a new challenge or adventure—whether it be submerging herself in a lagoon for the perfect shot or joining Dancing With the Stars as a Season 33 contestant.
The content creator, who has now posed for the magazine six years in a row, has traveled everywhere with the brand from Bali to Mexico to Montenegro. Last year, she lived out her cover girl dreams as she graced the front of the 2023 issue following her spectacular Barbiecore-coded photo shoot with James Macari on the gorgeous beaches of the Dominican Republic.
The Baton Rouge native donned a sleek red hot scoop neck, high-leg one-piece with a low back from Matthew Bruch for the iconic moment. Her suit was paired with chunky circle- and triangle-shaped bangles from Noir by New York Vintage, as well as textured gold earrings from her collaborative collection with Electric Picks.
While celebrating the launch of the 2023 magazine last May in Hollywood, Fla., the model divulged her secret to really getting in the zone. Nader, who is the oldest of four sisters, likes to draw inspiration from each swimsuit and lean into the connection between fashion and modeling.
“When they put me in the red suit, my cover suit, I was like, ‘This is Baywatch. This is Pam Anderson. This is ’90s.’ And I just hit it with that ’90s moment,” Nader stated. “I was like, I’m gonna embody that character with [my] alter ego. It makes a difference.”
In an interview this past May, Nader also cheekily revealed that she sent a signed copy of her cover to the modeling agency she was signed with in 2019, who didn’t believe SI Swimsuit was a “fit” for her.
“I signed it ‘XOXO Brooks, Hope you’re doing well,’” she recalled.
View Nader’s full 2023 gallery here. You can catch the new reality TV star and her partner, Russian dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko on Dancing With the Stars on ABC or Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.