These 3 Photos of Paige Spiranac Are Absolutely Legendary

The SI Swimsuit icon was photographed in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Paige Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, when she traveled to Aruba with photographer James Macari. The 31-year-old golf instructor and content creator returned to the fold this year as a brand legend after taking part in a photo shoot with fellow icons in Hollywood, Fla., for the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

Over the years, Spiranac has built up a strong social media following and a platform that allows her to share instructional golf content with her dedicated fans. And building her career in a male-dominated industry, she said, has been beneficial rather than a hindrance.

“I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful,” she stated while on location at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong.”

While on set with photographer Yu Tsai and fellow SI Swimsuit legends, Spiranac was styled by Molly Dickson in a stunning neutral-colored gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore a dress by Maria Lucia Hohan, shoes by Dolce & Gabbana and accessories by Melinda Maria and and Charlie Lapson.

Below, find a few of our favorite photos from Spiranac’s legendary photo shoot.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Dolce & Gabbana. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Dolce & Gabbana. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Dolce & Gabbana. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
