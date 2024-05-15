These 3 Photos of Paige Spiranac Are Absolutely Legendary
Paige Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, when she traveled to Aruba with photographer James Macari. The 31-year-old golf instructor and content creator returned to the fold this year as a brand legend after taking part in a photo shoot with fellow icons in Hollywood, Fla., for the magazine’s 60th anniversary.
Over the years, Spiranac has built up a strong social media following and a platform that allows her to share instructional golf content with her dedicated fans. And building her career in a male-dominated industry, she said, has been beneficial rather than a hindrance.
“I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful,” she stated while on location at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong.”
While on set with photographer Yu Tsai and fellow SI Swimsuit legends, Spiranac was styled by Molly Dickson in a stunning neutral-colored gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore a dress by Maria Lucia Hohan, shoes by Dolce & Gabbana and accessories by Melinda Maria and and Charlie Lapson.
Below, find a few of our favorite photos from Spiranac’s legendary photo shoot.