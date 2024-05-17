Swimsuit

These NFL Stars Honor Their Leading Ladies At the SI Swimsuit Launch Party

Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Larry English and Davon Godchaux were supportive beaus on the sidelines.

Alisandra Puliti

Larry English, Nicole Williams English, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkwoski
Larry English, Nicole Williams English, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkwoski / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rivals on the field, supportive beaus on the carpet! Current and former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Larry English and Davon Godchaux had no problem being on the sideline at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 16, where their leading ladies celebrated the SI Swimsuit Issue’s 60th anniversary launch party. Camille Kostek, Brittany Mahomes, Christen Harper, Nicole Williams English and Chanel Iman all are featured in this year’s magazine.

Xandra Pohl, Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski
Xandra Pohl, Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kostek, who joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2018, wore the Reina gown from designer Maria Lucia Hohan like the queen she is. Skipping the carpet, Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, joined her inside the soiree. During the event, the pair posed for photos alongside 2024 SI Swimsuit rookies Olivia Dunne and Xandra Pohl.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper
Jared Goff and Christen Harper / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With their wedding coming up this summer, Harper and Goff got plenty of posing practice on the carpet. The model stepped out in a backless gold mini dress from Cult Gaia and gold heels while her Detroit Lions quarterback fiancé opted for black Theory pants and a Tom Ford jacket. The California native has now been featured in four consecutive SI Swimsuit magazines. Her first was in 2021 as a part of the Swim Search, which she co-won.

Brittany, who flew to Belize for her 2024 rookie photo shoot with Derek Kettela, wore an Oscar de la Renta cut-out, semi-sheer dress for her first SI Swimsuit launch party. On Instagram, she shared that she brought her “+1,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who also looked dapper in a black suit and black shades on the carpet. In his own post, the dad of two wrote, “proud of you,” with his own photo from the night. 

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A newlywed herself, Iman returned for the 60th anniversary issue. The mom of three attended the party with her husband, New England Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. The couple tied the knot in February on a yacht that went around the Caribbean Sea.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Williams English, SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Rookie of the Year, and her husband left their 16-month-old daughter India Moon at home for a date night in the Big Apple. The Nia Lynn swimwear designer wore a dress by Le Thanh Hoa that fittingly resembled water with Rene Caoville heels and Aureum Collective jewels. Inside, the duo hung with Kostek and Gronk while feeling all the nostalgia when Ja Rule and Fat Joe took the stage.

Alisandra Puliti is a NYC-based entertainment journalist with over 15 years of experience. Before joining the SI Swimsuit team as a contributing editor, the Penn State alum held several positions at HELLO! and HOLA! Media, Us Weekly and OK! Magazine.