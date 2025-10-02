This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Remind Your Loved Ones to Get Checked
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SI Swimsuit is partnering with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign. Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English model the collection, which includes exclusive T-shirts, hoodies, pins and more. While on set at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, the trio of women sat down to discuss why the cause matters to them and the importance of getting regular breast checks.
How to check your breasts
One of the best ways to stay on top of your breast health is by conducting regular self-exams at home. For tips on how to do so and what to look for, click here. Early detection is key, as according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., early detection of localized breast cancer has a five-year relative survival rate of 99%.
“It’s not a bad thing, it’s not a scary thing, it’s actually a very great thing to catch something early,” Williams English says.
The bottom line is this: if you find something that feels off during a breast self-exam, bring it to the attention of your doctor immediately.
Remind your loved ones to prioritize their breast health
In addition to taking charge of your own breast health, it’s important to remind your loved ones to do the same. Each of the women participating in SI Swimsuit’s PINKTOBER campaign with Hard Rock International has been impacted by the disease in one way or another, which is why they all felt compelled to participate in the cause.
“Make it a vocal thing, make sure that you’re very loud about the things that really matter to you and tell those people who are around you and you truly care about,” Sanders says. “Make sure you’re getting yourself checked and make that bond between each other. Make a pact. Pinky promise.”
So whether you’re reminding your mother, sister, aunt or best friend to schedule her annual mammogram, there is no better time like the present to get the conversation started.
“It is so important to normalize conversations around breast health,” Williams adds. “ ... It’s something that we all experience, that we’re all going through and if we, you know, link arms and we go through it together, it can be much easier for everyone involved.”