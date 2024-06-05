This Video of Christen Harper’s Miami Swim Week Runway Walk Has Us Mesmerized
Christen Harper is a force on the runway. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who nailed her catwalk for the franchise’s show at Miami Swim Week on June 1, just shared the most stunning, mesmerizing video of the runway moment on Instagram.
The 31-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, donned a super sleek, classy low-back black one-piece featuring delicate gold straps from ViX Paula Hermanny in the clip. She accessorized with large gold bangles on each wrist and chunky gold hoops as she served a bold smolder and strutted her stuff. The Southern California native, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit where her fiancé, Jared Goff, is a quarterback for the Detroit Lions, flipped her long, perfectly-curled brown locks around and struck a pose before blowing a kiss to the audience at the end of the runway.
“Walking in the @si_swimsuit show for the 4th time was a dream ✨,” Harper captioned the video.
The model, who co-won the Swim Search in 2021, also secured the co-Rookie of the Year title in 2022, both times alongside Katie Austin. This year, she was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue.
“Slay the house down,” Austin commented.
“Insanity… like how r u this perfect,” Miami-based DJ and 2024 rookie Xandra Pohl added.
“hot hot hot,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine chimed.
Read more about Harper on the Miami Swim Week runway here.