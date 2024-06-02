Christen Harper Dazzles in Itty-Bitty Yellow Two-Piece at Miami Swim Week
Christen Harper walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, wearing a black one-piece and an itty-bitty yellow bikini.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model was first discovered during the brand’s Swim Search in 2021, and was deemed co-winner of the open casting call following her photo shoot in Atlantic City. The 31-year-old Southern California native went on to land co-Rookie of the Year honors the following year, and has traveled to Barbados, Dominica and Portugal throughout her time with the franchise. Outside of her modeling work, Harper has also worked in swimwear design and is the cofounder of a plant-based lifestyle app called Planted.
SI Swimsuit’s festivities for Miami Swim Week kicked off yesterday, when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. During the day, brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they donned their best one-pieces and bikinis to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. Friday evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Prior to this evening’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars broke a sweat bright and early alongside four-time brand star Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models ran through rehearsals for the runway show before being escorted into hair and makeup for glam time. Ahead of the catwalk, they walked the red carpet in their best outfits, where they chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.
Miami Swim Week is an annual event that allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. In addition to the runway shows, attendees get a front-row seat to various industry events, access to VIP parties and more.