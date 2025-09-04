These Snaps Prove Toni Breidinger’s SI Swimsuit Debut Was Worth the Hype
Toni Breidinger’s 2025 SI Swimsuit debut was nothing less than unforgettable.
In Boca Raton, Fla., the NASCAR driver wore many gorgeous swimsuits that would be a welcome addition to any fashion lover’s closet. Her poses for her shoot were also worthy of praise, as they each gave supermodel realness.
All around, this feature was a feast for the eyes, which is why it’s time to revisit this remarkable debut.
White can sometimes be a tricky color to pull off when wanting to avoid looking too basic. However, Breidinger didn’t have to worry about that, as her bikini from LATITID made this SI Swimsuit model look as captivating as ever. From the cut-out, medium-coverage bikini top to the matching bottoms, this two-piece was daring and compelling.
The crashing waves behind her made this snap look all the more ethereal, almost as if it came straight out of a photo book about the picturesque beaches of Boca Raton.
This green one-piece by La Gotta Swimwear was a real head-turner. It’s vibrant and fun, with the ability to make many do a double-take thanks to its fascinating design. It scores 10s across the board, for sure.
Breidinger was radiant here, as this color really did all the favors for her glowing skin. Relaxed and poised are just some of the words that come to mind when viewing her smoldering pose.
The supermodel status may exude from time to time, but lest the world forget that Breidinger is an esteemed professional racecar driver. The strides she has made this far in her career, including being the first-ever female Arab American NASCAR driver, are nothing to scoff at.
A racecar helmet was the perfect accessory, not only for this bold red string bikini, but also to symbolize Breidinger’s passion. As a racecar driver and SI Swimsuit model, duality is something she knows like the back of her hand.
Black will always be a timeless color in the world of style. It’s a hue anyone can mix and match in many ways, including making a monochrome look that is effortless and magnificent. Case in point, her attire in this snap.
A black swimsuit is already an easy go-to when it comes to beachwear attire; however, adding a black top like this one from Gil Rodriguez to the mix results in an up-to-the-minute ensemble ideal for those chillier beach days or days where someone wants to spruce up their swimsuit a little more. This three-item outfit was truly easy, breezy and beautiful.
Breidinger was stunning in this silver string swimsuit from I.AM.GIA. It’s ideal for those who want a more futuristic look to their swimwear. In the same breath, its modernity also makes it great for bikini lovers who want to catch up with current fashion trends.
“Cute” and “chic” are the first words that come to mind here, and this SI Swimsuit model personified these words without so much as breaking a sweat. Should anyone need some summer style inspo for their next bikini look, this 2025 feature would certainly be a great place to start.