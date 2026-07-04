Travel Around the Globe With These Cinematic SI Swimsuit Photos, No Boarding Pass Required

Well, summer is officially in full swing—as if anyone in the U.S. needed a reminder, given many parts of the country have been experiencing heatwaves this week!—and along with the fun-in-the-sun season typically comes plenty of exciting vacations and travel plans.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Still, the whole “traveling” thing can be a lot of work sometimes, what with all the packing, organizing and planning. So, with this in mind, SI Swimsuit invites you to trek around the world with us in photos, checking out all the beautiful sights (and equally beautiful SI Swimsuit styles) seen in a handful of standout snapshots from a few of our most adventurous shoot locations over the years. Scroll on to travel the globe from the comfort of your home—no passport or boarding pass required!

Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

One of five breathtaking locations spotlighted in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue, the feature, photographed by James Macari, had the SI Swimsuit team crafting each look with the lush landscape in mind, noting, “A dramatic desert landscape set against crystal clear waters made for a striking backdrop, while the contrasting swimsuit colors made everything feel vibrant and beautiful.”

The models featured in Mexico included Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims. Click through to find each model’s page and full 2026 gallery!

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Kangaroo Island

Next up, a selection of models experienced the ultimate adventure while exploring South Australia, back in 2029, meeting a few unexpected friends along the way. Photographed by Josie Clough, the terrain features everything from gorgeous cliffsides to sun-soaked sands, resulting in a daring, dynamic shoot.

The models featured on Kangaroo Island included Hailey Clauson, Olivia Culpo, Myla Dalbesio, Camille Kostek and Tara Lynn. Click through to find each model’s page and full 2019 gallery!

Hailey Clauson was photograped by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Switzerland

The perfect cure for this weekend’s heatwave, SI Swimsuit added a plot twist to the 2025 issue, inviting a selection of models to the snowcapped mountainsides of Switzerland. With Derek Kettela behind the camera, the feature was anything but expected, with the wardrobe a fashion-forward mix of beach-ready bikinis, plush furs and much-needed boots.

The models featured in Switzerland included Elisha Herbert, Renee Herbert, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane, as well as the aforementioned Kostek and McGrady. Click through to find each model’s page and full 2025 gallery!

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Pants by The Frankie Shop. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Myraswim. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Botswana

Closing our trip around the globe with a full circle moment, Botswana was another of the five fabulous locations SI Swimsuit featured in this year’s issue! Photographer Ruven Afanador gave each stunning shot its own cinematic feel, allowing the models to embrace the once-in-a-lifetime experience on set, and the SI Swimsuit team noted that working on styling for the location was “an absolute dream.”

The models featured in Botswana included Alix Earle, Achieng Agutu and Meredith Mickelson, as well as the aforementioned Kostek and Lane. Click through to find each model’s page and full 2026 gallery!

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Top by Mirel Prentice. Swimsuit by SAME. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by TANIJAY Crochet. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Audrey Blake. Shorts by MIKOH. Body Chain by The Invisibles. Boots by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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