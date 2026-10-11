Vita Sidorkina Proves Red Is Her Color in These Powerful SI Swimsuit Snaps From Nevis

Model-turned-entrepreneur Vita Sidorkina certainly made an impression during the three years she posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue. The Russian model was photographed for her rookie feature in 2017, when Sidorkina posed for Ben Watts in Curaçao. She returned to the fold the following year, when her work with the magazine took her to Nevis, where the model was photographed by Josie Clough.

Sidorkina’s most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot took place in Wyoming in 2020, where she stepped in front of Ruven Afanador’s lens. Throughout her modeling career, Sidorkina also worked with notable high-fasion brands and landed on covers of publications like Maxim and Ocean Drive. The proud mom of two is also known for her work on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

In recent years, Sidorkina has shifted away from modeling in order to pursue a career in the health and wellness space. She launched her app, The Core, in March of this year, where she helps her subscribers to develop a healthier, more sustainable relationship with health and fitness.

“The Core method has been life-changing for me because I came from a culture of dieting and obsessive fitness. Everything I created is designed for real, everyday life,” Sidorkina recently told SI Swimsuit. “I believe your life shouldn’t revolve around wellness—wellness should fit into your life and support it. I kept that philosophy in mind while developing every part of The Core.”

While we chatted all things health and wellness with her recently, Sidorkina also fondly reflected upon her time with the SI Swimsuit Issue, noting that her favorite shoot with the magazine was her 2018 feature in Nevis.

“I especially loved ... the red cut-out bikini I wore. I felt so sexy and confident in that look,” she stated. “I believe the shoot took place after I had my first child, which made feeling that good in my body even more meaningful. I’m incredibly grateful to SI Swimsuit for always choosing such beautiful locations and looks that made me feel like the very best version of myself.”

In honor of Sidorkina’s continued success and her thriving career as an entrepreneur, we’re throwing it back to a few of her best snapshots on location in Nevis—which prove that red is, in fact, a great color on her.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Read SI Swimsuit’s complete interview with Sidorkina here to learn more about The Core, including how to access your free 7-day trial.

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