Here's How To Watch the Live Stream of SI Swimsuit Launch

Missing the event? Not to worry. Catch everything you need on our livestream
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Do you wish you could attend the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch in Hollywood, Fla., but aren’t able to make the trip? Don’t fret, with SI Swimsuit’s official livestream, now you can. Head to this link and register with your email. We have several events lined up for you over the next four days.

Thursday, May 19: Camille Kostek Hosts the New York Red Carpet

Tune in at 6:45 p.m. ET and get an exclusive look inside the coveted 2022 SI Swimsuit launch celebration on the red carpet with Camille Kostek. You won’t want to miss this!

Friday, May 20: Kamie Crawford and Kate Bock Host the Hollywood Red Carpet

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET and get an exclusive look inside the coveted 2022 SI Swimsuit launch celebration on the red carpet with Kamie Crawford and Kate Bock in Florida. You won’t want to miss this!

Saturday, May 21: Swimsuit On Location

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location is the exclusive space for fans to celebrate the release of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside SI Swimsuit models, staff, influencers and our first-ever Pay With Change partners. Watch behind-the-scenes with SI Swimsuit models, an inside look at the making of this year’s issue, engaging, one-of-a-kind activations from our partners, meaningful panel discussions — and so much more! Tune in from 11:30 AM EST to 5:00 PM.

By SI Staff
By SI Staff
By SI Staff
