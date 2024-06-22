We’re Still Thinking About These Vibrant Photos of Christie Brinkley on the SI Swimsuit Set in Turks and Caicos
Earlier this year, supermodel Christie Brinkley turned 70. In honor of the milestone occasion, the Michigan native took the opportunity to reflect and inspire through her social media platform.
The move wasn’t out of the ordinary for Brinkley. She has a habit of offering thoughtful words and reflections on her Instagram and in magazine features, including our very own SI Swimsuit Issue. She is, of course, a brand legend, who made her mark starting back in the 1970s, when her decades-long relationship with the brand commenced.
Between 1975 and 2014, the well-known model made nine different appearances in the annual issue. She returned to the magazine again in 2017. At 66, Brinkley brought an incredible amount of confidence and vibrancy to the pages of the annual publication. And, in doing so, proved that age shouldn’t stop you from going after your dreams or your goals.
That year, she traveled to Turks and Caicos with photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel, who captured a stunning series of photos of the storied model. It was far from her first experience with the brand, but she brought the excited energy just the same.
As we said, Brinkley returned again to the magazine this year for the legends photo shoot, a gathering of so many of the women who have, over the years, built the brand into what it is today. And while we find that feature just as compelling as all of her others, today we’re taking a look back at her return in 2017. Here are some of the vibrant photos from the trip.