Cindy Kimberly Is Absolutely Angelic in Soft White Two-Piece Set
Cindy Kimberly looked like heaven personified in a recent Instagram photo set.
The SI Swimsuit model—who made her official debut with the brand back in 2022 with her Barbados shoot—gave her 7.1 million followers a lesson on why white is the color of angels. Her dreamy ensemble included a white cropped blouse with lettuce trim, paired with matching white shorts.
This ensemble, which came from her brand LOBA, made for an effortlessly cozy outfit that one could wear for any occasion—but for Kimberly, a quick trip outside and some afternoon reading proved to be the perfect activities.
Check out Kimberly’s Instagram post here.
But running her fashion brand is just one of the many talents Kimberly has bubbling inside of her. She also dabbles in making music—a career that has produced the catchy tune “Cherry Red” thus far. As for how she decides which venture will have more of her focus at a time, she believes there’s no need to choose. The love and passion for both are alive and well.
“I like to think these two facets are intertwined; I couldn’t have one without the other,” the model told Galore. “My desire to make music pushed me into the public eye, while my fashion career has enabled me to pursue music creatively. I express myself in both arenas and have fun doing so. I’ve always sought a creative role in fashion, and I’m fortunate to creative direct many of my modeling shoots.”
With music being a “true passion”, she tends to gravitate towards writing songs, as doing so allows her creativity to flow freely. In turn, this helps her explore other passions she might acquire down the line.
“Music, however, has opened my eyes to new creative avenues. The integration of songwriting allows me to express not just visuals but my true sentiments. Writing music feels like entering a different frequency, akin to being a kid again, where I can daydream and express a range of emotions, from desire to heartbreak to anger.”
Chasing her goals in music and fashion is essential to her entire being. She couldn’t imagine what her life would look like without pursuing one of these dreams, especially since dream-chasing is what brings her the most joy.
“I’m realizing the importance of taking control of my life and doing what makes me happy,” Kimberly shared. “I hope to inspire others to explore their own paths and not feel pressured to conform. It’s vital to pursue your dreams at your own pace; there is no expiration date on creativity. I’ve learned that you can create and live your dream life at any stage, even starting new hobbies or careers later in life.“