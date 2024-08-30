Winnie Harlow Stuns in Swimsuit Made Entirely of Seashells
SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow has taken our breath away with her latest round of Instagram posts. The 30-year-old Cay Skin founder rocked a string bikini made entirely of seashells, and the set from Celia Kritharioti’s spring-summer 2024 runway collection is absolutely jaw-dropping.
While the top featured two starfish at the bust, the bikini bottoms were adorned with colorful pink, white and nude seashells. Harlow accessorized with a conch shell in one hand, several starfish in her hair and dangly seashell-shaped earrings. The mermaid-inspired look, styled by Kelsey Ashley, was photographed by Jamie Bruce.
In her Aug. 29 Instagram carousel, Harlow strutted along the beach and was captured in the water as she flaunted her flawless face card and incredible modeling skills.
“I don’t just want waves, I need motion in my ocean 🧜🏽♀️🌊,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model captioned her post.
Tons of Harlow’s 10 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with praise.
“Island goddess,” singer Nicole Scherzinger wrote.
“😍😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Lorena Durán added.
“YASSSSS IM TELLING THE KIDS SHE IS ARIEL 🧜♀️ 🥰🧜♀️🥰🧜♀️,” one fan noted.
“wow!!!” actress Chloe Bailey cheered.
“This looks like art!” entrepreneur Nicole McLaren Campbell declared.
Harlow shared two additional posts within the past few days in the same ethereal look, in which she also posed with several products from her suncare brand. The Canadian model launched Cay Skin in 2022 after she struggled to find an existing sunscreen on the market that didn’t leave a white cast behind on her skin.