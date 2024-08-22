WNBA Legend Sue Bird Is Powerful and Poised in These 3 SI Swimsuit Photos
After an illustrious two-decade playing career, WNBA legend Sue Bird retired from the league in 2022. She had spent the past 20 years with the Seattle Storm, the same team that selected her No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA draft. But, at 41 years old, she was ready to hang up her jersey.
In the years since, though, Bird has proven that retiring from the WNBA doesn’t mean taking a step back from the league full-stop. Between continued appearances on the sideline (and the court) of Storm basketball games and her work as a co-founder of TOGETHXR, the media company dedicated to elevating female athletes’s voices, the now 43-year-old has maintained a close connection to her former sport.
It seems only right that she stay involved with the game. After all, with four championships and countless other accolades to her name, Bird is arguably one of the best WNBA players of all time. That’s also why, ahead of her 2022 retirement, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was happy to welcome the athlete to the brand family.
It was, in many ways, a testament to her impressive career and the name she had made for herself. And, it was a chance for Bird to showcase her impressive strength and poise. Dressed in sleek black swimwear on the beaches of St. Thomas, she did just that. The resulting photos, captured by Laretta Houston, remain a powerful testament to the athlete.
Below are just a few of our favorite photos from the tropical trip.