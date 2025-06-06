XANDRA Posts Hilarious Video at Airport While Trying to Find 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
It’s always a little odd when you run into someone you know at the airport, but XANDRA took that feeling to the next level this week by hilariously trying to run into herself—well, photos of herself, at least.
The DJ, social media superstar and two-time SI Swimsuit model posted a very silly video to her Instagram recently wherein she revealed a unique mission she had before boarding a flight: to find copies of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue “in the wild.”
In the clip, XANDRA could be seen searching the airport convenience store high and low for just a glimpse of the magazine, admitting she hadn’t yet seen a copy of it organically in stores.
Wearing the ultimate cozy travel uniform—consisting of comfy, baggy pants, an oversized hoodie and a backwards baseball cap—the DJ was a whole vibe while on the hunt for the magazine. After a few moments, she managed to find a couple of copies hidden among the newsstands before feverishly flipping through the issue to look at her own photos while also fawning over the incredible snapshots of her fellow models and friends.
Then, in a marvelous moment of confidence my socially anxious self could only dream of, the model began walking around the store, showing complete strangers her gorgeous photo shoot. “That’s me,” she exclaimed with pride while holding the photos up to her face as undeniable proof.
Humorously, one stranger outright didn’t believe her claims, shaking their head and refusing to accept this moment as an unexpected run-in with a SI Swimsuit model. At one point, they even motioned to cover model Olivia Dunne, asking if that was XANDRA, to which the DJ and her camera-wielding friend exclaimed “No!” before flipping back to her photos again.
And plenty of XANDRA’s friends and followers had a good chuckle at the clip, taking to her comment section to applaud her confidence, commitment and comedic timing:
“Screaming !!” Penny Lane exclaimed.
“THATS UUU,” Dunne—her twin, according to that stranger—repeated. A few moments later, the cover model added, “I’m flattered he got us mixed up.”
“Wait this is so cute,” one fan wrote.
“That was funny as hell lol. That guy being in denial about you in the magazine was too much!! If that was me, I’d recognize you in a heartbeat. Thanks for sharing this. 🥰😂🤣,” another follower assured.
As noted above, XANDRA returned to the SI Swimsuit fold for a second year in a row with her jaw-dropping 2025 Jamaica photo shoot after her rookie year in Belize in 2024.
Then, just this past weekend, the superstar walked the SI Swimsuit runway in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week, returning to the site of her very first collaboration with the brand in what can only be described as a true full-circle moment.