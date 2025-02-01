XANDRA Is Radiant in Behind the Scenes Pics From Sophomore SI Swimsuit Shoot in Jamaica
Professional DJ XANDRA is back and better than ever for her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot, this time capturing the essence of paradise in Jamaica. The multi-talented artist, who made her dazzling rookie debut in Belize last year, is once again bringing her signature energy, confidence and radiant glow to the 2025 issue.
Photographed by Yu Tsai against the lush tropical backdrop, XANDRA looked positively ethereal in a white and gold string bikini by Lybethras, a look that highlighted her effortless beauty and undeniable star power. The Ohio native—who first connected with the brand when she was the official DJ of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week runway show in July 2023—continues to cement her status as a force to be reckoned with in both the music and modeling industries.
XANDRA’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. The 24-year-old built her career from the ground up, teaching herself to DJ in high school and later performing at frat parties while studying marketing and music business at the University of Miami. Fast forward a few years, and she’s now opening for industry giants like Calvin Harris, Diplo and The Chainsmokers, as well as performing at major festivals such as EDC Orlando and Lollapalooza. In 2024, released her debut single, “Body Say” and launched two solo tours bringing her electrifying sets to thousands of fans across the country.
Her impressive momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed. XANDRA recently earned a coveted spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, joining an elite group of rising stars. Beyond her DJ career, she has amassed a massive following on social media, where she shares relatable content and self-love advocacy, leading to major brand partnerships with YSL Beauty, Coach, L’Oréal Paris and Caudalie.
Reflecting on her second SI Swimsuit shoot, XANDRA expressed her excitement about returning to the brand. “SHE BACKKKK sports illustrated rookie no more… we are year 2 baby,” she captioned a TikTok from the set, giving fans a glimpse into the stunning Jamaican scenery and high-fashion swimwear moments.
Read more about her return to the fold here, shop her reveal suit here and check out more behind the scenes content below.