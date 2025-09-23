Celebrating Yumi Nu’s 29th Birthday With a Look Back at Her SI Swim Shoots
Today, SI Swimsuit’s 2022 cover model Yumi Nu rings in her 29th birthday.
To celebrate her special day, it’s time to highlight all that she is—a musician, a model, a shining superstar and so much more.
In 2021, Nu came on the SI Swimsuit scene as an already accomplished individual. Her ambition and talent led her down many paths in life, but her sights were set on music and modeling at the time. With music, she let herself free in the studio, expressing herself through powerful lyrics and soothing vocals. It was also a way for her to sift through her emotions, which, in turn, resulted in something magical being produced.
“My creative process—it starts with being emotional,” she told SI Swimsuit at the time. “Typing in my phone notes [...] like a diary, and then I start off with singing the melody and then filling it in with lyrics and piecing everything together.”
And that same freedom has also always been apparent in her modeling. But in both spaces, the importance of staying true to herself remains abundantly clear.
“It took a long time for me to really embrace being Asian and being plus-sized and just who I am because that was the root of what made me feel like I wasn’t enough,” Nu shared.
“The more representation we have, the more people see themselves, and they see themselves as beautiful. I want to do as much as I can to show other people that there’s a group of us and that we exist and that it’s okay and we’re beautiful and we’re confident and we love ourselves.”
Nu returned to the SI Swimsuit fold the following year. This time around, she grounded herself in the fact that she found a new family that would always root for her.
“When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” Nu said of her 2022 return. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
Little did Nu know that her second feature was vastly unlike the first. Not only was she no longer a rookie, but she would go on to be one of the cover models for the 2022 issue. When she received the news, she burst into tears of joy and was thankful to editor in chief MJ Day. Nu’s 2022 feature also marked the first time a plus-size Asian woman graced the front page of the magazine.
The third time’s the charm, and Nu left the SI Swimsuit world bewitched once more by her undeniable beauty. By her third time, she noted that she was far more comfortable, embracing her identity while appreciating being the role model she needed to see growing up.
“My modeling and music career have opened so many new doors for me to be the representation that I needed when I was younger myself. The ongoing opportunity to do so is what crystallizes my personal meaning of the Asian American identity,” she remarked in 2023.
“One more wouldn't hurt” is what Nu’s fans were probably thinking when wondering if their favorite celebrity would release yet another incredible feature with SI Swimsuit.
Fortunately for them, their wish was granted in the form of Nu coming back once again in 2024. This time, taking to Belize to show off how fabulous she looks in white.
With four riveting photo shoots under her belt, it’s clear that Nu is a force to be reckoned with in the SI Swimsuit world. The same goes for outside this universe, as her social media following of over 100,000 is charmed by what a gorgeous person she is inside and out.
Her next step: the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage, where she will be strutting her stuff down the runway.
Twenty-nine and twenty-fine. Happy birthday, Yumi!