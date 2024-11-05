Beyoncé Channels Pamela Anderson in Clever, Sultry ‘Beywatch’ Look, Encourages Voting
We can always count on Beyoncé to get creative. And, today, on Election Day, the singer, who delivered the most powerful speech at Kamala Harris’s rally in Texas last month, dressed up as Pamela Anderson, encouraged voting and released a music video-like project all at once.
For the majority of the video, the 43-year-old donned a luscious long blonde wig, complete with loose curls and bangs, inspired by Anderson’s Barb Wire look. She donned a black skin-tight dress with a plunging neckline, knee-high boots and opera gloves, and opted for a sultry sparkly purple glam moment.
In a later segment of the “Bodyguard” track from her Cowboy Carter album, which was reportedly submitted in the country category for the upcoming Grammy Awards, the Houston native donned Anderson’s signature red hot one-piece from Baywatch. Beyonce’s suit, however, cleverly read “Beywatch.”
She also shared her version of the 57-year-old actress’s iconic fashion moment at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a white corset, a colorful belt-inspired micro skirt, sparkly leggings and a giant fuzzy pink hat.
In the last 40 seconds of the video, Beyoncé tossed in some not-so-subtle voting messaging, pretending to fire a gun with the words “Vote” on it.
Beyoncé has notoriously not released any music videos for her last few albums, with fans constantly begging for new visuals from the artist.
“Omg she saying if Kamala win she’ll release it all YALL GO VOTE!!!!! 😂😂😂😂,” one fan chimed in the comments.
“Only Beyonce would make a whole music video to show off her Halloween costume and then tell us to vote this woman IS ICONIC 😭,” another gushed.
Vice President Harris has been using Beyoncé track “Freedom” from the 2016 album Lemonade as the soundtrack of her campaign for the past few months.
“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said during her Oct. 27 speech before introducing the Presidential candidate. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you.”
It’s not too late to vote today; polls close between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time. Click here to find out when your local polling stations close this evening.