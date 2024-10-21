Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Baby Bump in Custom Denim Jacket at Kansas City Chiefs Game
Another football Sunday, another great display of sidelines fashion from Brittany Mahomes. The 29-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie showcased her sporty sense of style at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 20, and we can’t get enough of her bump-baring outfit.
Mahomes opted for a black long-sleeved thermal romper by ÉTERNE and added a dark-wash Patou denim jacket overtop. Her custom parka by Abbode featured several patches, including “Chiefs” on the front and “Mahomes” along with her husband’s jersey number, “15,” on the back. Mahomes’s stylist, SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, rounded out the outfit with a pair of cognac-colored Partlow boots and round black sunglasses by Celine. The Kansas City Current co-owner wore her blonde locks in sleek waves, and styled her hair in a partial updo with two perky pigtails tied with white ribbon atop her head.
Mahomes shared a selection of snaps from the game, in which the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs earned a 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, on Instagram. In the photos, she stood on the sidelines of the field showcasing her outfit, and in the second slide, sweetly cradled her baby bump as she looked off into the distance. Mahomes and her husband, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, are currently expecting their third child together. The last two slides showcased Brittany and Patrick in a sweet embrace on the sidelines.
“6-0 BABYYYYYY🔥,” she cheered in her caption.
“Cutie girl!!! LFG!!❤️,” makeup artist Bex Pichelmann wrote in the comments section.
“beautiful, loving the outfits this season!! ❤️,” one of Mahomes’s 2.1 million followers applauded.
“So happy for you two! What a game! ❤️💛,” another fan added.
“Umm, hair!!!! So cute! 🤍🎀,” one user complimented of Mahomes’s style.
Whether she’s on the sidelines of an NFL game, posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue or positively impacting the future of women’s sports, Mahomes is always “unapologetically [herself] in any setting,” which is one of the many reasons why we adore her. She encourages women to be outspoken and self-assured in whatever they pursue, an idea she was willing to share while on set in San Pedro, Belize for her rookie feature this year.
“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she stated. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”