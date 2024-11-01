Brooks Nader Wows in Purple Two-Piece Set and Sunglasses
Brooks Nader might no longer be on Dancing With the Stars but she’s still having a blast in Los Angeles and living in activewear. I mean, how can we blame her? Who doesn’t love a cute matching workout set? The SI Swimsuit legend, who was discovered through and won the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and has posed for the magazine every year since, reminded everyone that she is a supermodel with her latest Instagram post. The 2023 cover girl, who landed on the front of last year’s issue after her shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a deep purple scoop-neck tank top and matching leggings.
Nader posed in a modern backyard with lush green trees and a marvelous pool behind her. The 27-year-old accessorized with textured gold earrings and stylish chunky black sunglasses, adding to the unbothered model-off-duty vibes of the post, and, of course, her favorite beverage, a Celsius. Nader, who is an ambassador for the energy drink brand, perfectly paired her two-piece with the delicious sparkling grape rush flavor can.
“Will now be matching my @celciusofficial of the day to all my outfits,” she wrote on her Instagram story.
The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, opted for a super glowy glam look including a flawless bronzed base, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and glossy peachy-nude lips. Her long nails were painted a pretty baby pink chrome shade. Nader left the post without a caption, allowing her beauty and impeccable posing skills to do the talking.
“I need one rn 🙌,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing commented.
“the hottest,” one of her three younger sisters Grace Ann Nader chimed.
“Gorg 🤍🤍🤍,” Isabella Menin added.
“LOVEEEE🤩🫶,” the official Celsius account stated.
“You look stunning 😍😍😍,” Chaly DN complimented.
Earlier this month, Nader was spotted drinking the Sparkling Peach Vibe flavor. She loves to start her morning with a Celsius when she’s not in the mood for coffee, which is actually quite often. In terms of preparing for a photo shoot, she doesn’t change her eating habits or routine too drastically. Rather, just a few days before stepping in front of the camera she’ll cut back a little on sweet treats and ramp up her workout schedule.
“Leading up to a shoot I try to eat healthy and workout a lot. I don’t totally avoid sugar. I definitely cut out my guilty pleasures like margaritas and chocolate the week before just to be in the best head space, mentally and physically,” she shared.