Chanel Iman’s White One-Piece Features Uniquely Glamorous Three-Dimensional Detailing
One-pieces aren’t a new phenomenon. The swimwear style has been around for about as long as swimsuits themselves have. The original swimsuit, which were generally referred to as bathing costumes, typically came in a full-coverage, loose-fitting style very different from one-pieces of today. But by the mid-1900s at least, swimwear had become more fitted (and flattering) and started to morph into the sort of silhouette that we still have today.
But while one-pieces have certainly been around for over a hundred years now, we can’t likewise claim that they have maintained their popularity for all of that time. They were well-loved and well-worn for years and years, but at some point, beach-goers turned their attention to the two-piece and the style became markedly less popular.
Recently, trends have started to shift yet again as the most stylish re-embrace the one-piece swimsuit. With the return has come a re-invigoration of the style, too. Gone are the days of the simple (but really flattering) silhouette—the high-cut look with the scoop neck. Here are the days of the unique one-pieces. The halter necks; the front, side and back cut-outs; the three-dimensional detailing.
We here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spend much of our time acquainting ourselves with the current fashion trends, swimwear included. So, when it comes to the best styles on the market, we would say we have a pretty good handle on it.
Several of those very styles have made cameos on the pages of the annual SI Swimsuit issue. Our dedicated fashion editors comb through swimwear drops to ensure that all of the talent is outfitted in the best possible attire for their photo shoots. So it's no surprise that months after the 2024 issue came out we find ourselves still enamored with some of the looks. In particular, we’re thinking about a certain unique one-piece that will prove everything we just told you about the revamp of the swimwear style.
The Bahia Maria one-piece sported by Chanel Iman in Belize is just the one we’re talking about. Featuring a halter neck, chic cut-outs and three-dimensional floral detailing, this cream style really was the one-piece of our dreams.
Bahia Maria’s white one-piece isn’t just like any other swimsuit. It’s much brighter, bolder and more glamorous than your usual look. We love it for its flattering fit, floral detailing and delicate halter neckline.