Naomi Osaka’s Ab-Baring Crop and Wide Leg Jean Is the Picture of Relaxed Fall Fashion
This season, Naomi Osaka successfully proved herself to be one of the best-dressed on the tennis courts. The Japanese professional tennis player pulled out all of the stops for her return to the U.S. Open after missing the 2023 tournament due to maternity leave.
With the help of Nike—her apparel sponsor since 2019—the 27-year-old took to the court in an outfit that spoke to her love for fashion. She wore a mini dress complete with a ruffled skirt and a massive bow in the back. But the real beauty of the look was in the details: her sneakers featured tiny bows to match her dress and her warmup set included a tulle skirt (among other chic details).
But the tennis court isn’t the only place where the athlete likes to flaunt her impeccable sense of fashion. When she’s not sporting activewear and taking to the tennis court, Osaka can typically be found looking elegant on the red carpets at various high-profile events or enjoying casual afternoons out in her best street style.
It’s the latter that we’re here to talk about today. Recently, she took a break from the court to enjoy a little bit of rest and relaxation in her native Japan. According to her recent Instagram posts, the trip has been filled with sporting events, gym sessions, afternoons out in the city of Tokyo, and, naturally, really good fashion.
It wasn’t difficult to identify our favorite look from her roundup. For one particular afternoon out, Osaka dressed in a pair of mid-rise baggy denim pants, a cropped black tee with unique billowing sleeves and a pair of taupe split-toe shoes from Nike. She completed the look with an oversized jean jacket, which she tied casually around her waist. The look was the perfect picture of fall fashion—at least, in our opinion.
We love a good relaxed streetwear aesthetic, and Osaka’s outfit had that in spades. In fact, when it comes to streetwear, we know we can almost invariably rely on the athlete for good style inspiration. So don’t be surprised if you see us taking after her sooner rather than later.
Aside from the chance to showcase her fashion sense, her trip to Japan has furnished Osaka the chance to recover following an injury to her back at the China Open at the start of this month. Though the setback put an end to her competitive play for the 2024 season, she will undoubtedly return reinvigorated next season.