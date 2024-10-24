Paige Spiranac Reveals Favorite Halloween Costumes Ahead of 2025 Calendar, From Naughty Nurse to Cosplay
Former professional golfer and two-time SI Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac is in her element this October, and if you’re a fan of the Colorado native, you won’t be surprised by that. The 31-year-old loves spooky season and takes the opportunity each Halloween to bless us with iconic costumes, with past looks including a mischievous Harley Quinn, a sultry Poison Ivy and a daring Cammy from Street Fighter—just to name a few.
The internet personality, who frequently shares her golf swing and skills on social media, took to her Instagram Story on Oct. 24 to host a quick Q&A with her fans. One asked her what her favorite Halloween costume of this year has been so far, and Spiranac couldn't choose just one. Instead of sharing her 31 days of Halloween costumes on Instagram, the golfer posts them on the platform Passes, which allows her to make money off of her photos. Check out her site here.
If you’re not a member of Spiranac’s site, you’ll likely want to hear her tease her favorite Halloween costumes this year: “There are your usual suspects; you have the sexy cop, the naughty nurse, the maid. Those are always so much fun. Schoolgirl costume, and then we did some cosplay with Velma, Captain America and some other really fun costumes. I did the mummy one, which is really exciting. I really played with, like, wigs and different costumes and they are all good. Birthday suit was a really popular one, cheerleader has been a crowd favorite, mermaid. And pirate was another good one, too. So that’s just some of the amazing costumes I’ve done, so check it out.”
Interested in signing up for a membership to see all of Spiranac’s costumes this year? The memberships range from $10 per month to $100 per month and offer varying features such as exclusive photos, live streams and DMs.
Also in Spiranac’s Q&A today, Maxim’s 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive teased her 2025 calendar which is right around the corner. Calling it “absolutely incredible,” she revealed she’s looking to launch it the first week of November. “You are getting double the pictures, [I] changed the layout this year, the quality is better [and] the pictures are absolutely amazing,” Spiranac shared. “I really stepped it up. I had an amazing team who helped me create this vision, and I think you’re going to die. It’s so good!”
Seeing Spiranac’s past photo shoots, we know she won’t disappoint with her 2025 calendar. For SI Swimsuit, the golfer made her debut in 2018 when she jetted off to the beautiful beaches of Aruba to be photographed by James Macari. Along with her poses in the water in the sand wearing stylish black swimsuits, Spiranac also rocked a metallic crop top, and for other photos posed on a motorcycle. She made her return to the magazine earlier this year for the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where she wore a stunning low-cut, floor-length gown photographed by Yu Tsai.
Whether she’s on the golf course, on our TikTok feeds, or on the pages of SI Swimsuit, Spiranac is sure to make an impression.