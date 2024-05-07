These SI Swimsuit Models Were Gilded and Glowing at the 2024 Met Gala
Every year, some of the biggest stars take to the Met Gala red carpet in their best and brightest fashion. Though each outfit takes inspiration from the same theme, every look is as unique as the next.
This year, couture designers and celebrities took a cue from the 2024 spring exhibit at the Met, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The exhibit is composed of a curated collection of garments from the Met’s permanent collection, some of which have never been on display. It is meant to evoke the sensorial and transitory nature of clothing.
The celebrities who took to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet understood the assignment. Following a dress code entitled “The Garden of Time,” they showed up in a series of breathtaking outfits. Though they were all unique, they likewise all had elements that spoke to the theme itself.
In particular, many SI Swimsuit models who attended leaned into gilded and gleaming looks. Shining in metallic silver or gold or bright sequined gowns, they played into texture and bright tones. There were simply too many glamorous outfits to count, but we have narrowed down the field to a few of our favorites, below.
Serena Williams
The retired professional tennis player’s take on the theme was brilliant, both in design and in its gleaming hue. As always, we were impressed with her red carpet fashion.
Naomi Campbell
Simple in form, but dramatic in texture and tone, Campbell’s look was eye-catching for sure. The model leaned into sequins and fringe for this year’s red carpet.
Angel Reese
The WNBA rookie couldn’t have asked for a better birthday dress. She celebrated her 22nd in style—with a sequined teal mini with a feathered hem and sheer skirt.
Irina Shayk
Like Campbell’s, Shayk’s style wasn’t dramatic in silhouette, but it sure was in hue. The sequined gown was made that much more impressive with her choice of jewelry, including thick diamond bands around her neck and arms.