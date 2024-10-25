Xandra Pohl’s Latest IG Pic in a Hot Pink Ruffled Two-Piece Has Our Jaws on the Floor
Xandra Pohl’s latest Instagram photo was the best mid-week pick-me-up. The Miami-based DJ took to the social media platform to flaunt her flawless skin and expert selfie skills as she donned a hot pink swimwear set from Frankies Bikinis.
The SI Swimsuit rookie, who made her debut with the franchise this year when traveling to Belize with Derek Kettela for her photo shoot in the 2024 magazine, reminded everyone of her model status. She showed off her slim, sculpted arms, radiant sun-kissed glow, adorable natural freckles and enviable voluminous blonde locks that glistened under the early autumn sun.
Frankies Bikinis Penny Triangle Shine Bikini Top Candy Pink, $45 and Sofia Micro Shine Bikini Bottom Candy Pink, $47.50 (frankiesbikinis.com)
This gorgeous hot pink set is super flattering and bound to turn heads on the beach. The triangle-style top is designed with a stretchy textured fabric and front ties, while the thong bottoms offer limited coverage and a cute smocked waistband. Both pieces are on sale for 50% off right now. Shop more at frankiesbikinis.com.
The Ohio native, who is currently on her second national DJ tour, Body Say, named after her debut single released earlier this year, accessorized with the 18K gold plated statement starfish necklace ($70) and chunky earrings ($70) from Ettika. Pohl kept her glam super minimal with a hydrated, glowy base, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a subtle rosy blush. While out of the water and parading down the streets of Miami in her precious vintage Land Rover, which she named Clementine, Pohl wore the coolest brown overall from Free People.
“fall in miami..,” she captioned the Oct. 23 carousel.
“BODY SAYS,” fellow 2024 SI Swim rookie Jena Sims commented.
“lovie wowowow,” bff and two-time brand star Olivia Ponton wrote.
“This is my sign to move to Miami,” Gia Duddy chimed.
“perfect miami barbie,” bodycare brand Truly Beauty added.
“Ok mother 🥵,” Florence Lavoie wrote.
“God has favorites,” Brooke Miccio stated.
“You’re so hot,” Avery Woods declared.
Today the content creator is making a name for herself in the modeling and music industries. The Celcius and Athleta brand ambassador has been opening for major artists like Fisher and Kygo and even performed a set at Chicago’s signature music festival, Lollapalooza. She also attended the U.S. Open and New York Fashion Week in September, creating a name for herself in fashion, too.