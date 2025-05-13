Rayniah Jones: 2025 Fort Worth, Texas Big 12

Rayniah Jones was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, alongside fellow Big 12 athletes Hailey Van Lith and Phoenix Dawn Miranda.
The track and field star and University of Central Florida alum is a trailblazer. During her time at UCF, where she majored in criminal justice and minored in journalism studies, she made history as the program’s first Big 12 champion in the 100-meter hurdles. She was named the 2024 Big 12 Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year for her final year of eligibility with the Knights as she pursued a master’s degree in political science. The Miami native makes her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue.
Jones traveled to Fort Worth for her SI Swimsuit feature, a city full of history and charm. Embracing tradition—with the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive and the world’s largest honky-tonk—but also constantly evolving, this must-visit location should be added to your bucket list.
The styling for Jones’s Big 12 shoot was inspired by the historic, colorful city, with our fashion team leaning into fun patterns and bright hues. This can be seen in the athlete’s sweet stripes and feminine florals.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNITE Makeup: Katie Mellinger at The Wall Group using Iris & Romeo Photographer: Taylor Ballantyne
