PINKTOBER 2025 Gallery: Featuring Jasmine Sanders, Nicole Williams English and Roshumba Williams
SI Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Nicole Williams English and Roshumba Williams were photographed by Katherine Goguen at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in partnership with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common skin cancer among women.
Breast cancer has touched each of these three women’s lives, as Sanders, Williams English and Williams have all supported loved ones impacted by the disease. It’s what made their participation in the campaign so personal.
“I hope this campaign sends a beautiful message to everybody who’s possibly struggling with breast cancer or had it in the past,” Sanders says. “[I hope to] really just highlight it in a beautiful way, to bring awareness and get as many people behind us to really do the research, get those checkups and make sure that you’re taking care of yourself. I think everybody has someone close to them that has possibly struggled. I know I have, and we all want to just make sure everybody’s O.K. and healthy. So, check on yourself, too.”
Below, check out the beautiful images that resulted in the partnership between SI Swimsuit and Hard Rock International and shop for a great cause. A portion of proceeds from the SI Swimsuit x Hard Rock International PINKTOBER campaign will benefit the Hard Rock Heals Foundation® and its breast cancer research initiatives. Since 2019, the foundation has raised over $23 million for breast cancer research. Shop the PINKTOBER collection, which is also available in Hard Rock Hotel Rock Shops, here.
Hair: Sky Kim
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Katherine Goguen
Roshumba Williams
Modeling Women’s Fit PINKTOBER 2025 Tee in Light Pink, $38 (shop.hardrock.com)
Jasmine Sanders
Modeling PINKTOBER 2025 Unisex Pullover Fleece Hoodie in Natural Heather, $65 (shop.hardrock.com)
Nicole Williams English
Modeling PINKTOBER 2025 Crew Neck Tee in Natural Heather, $38 (shop.hardrock.com)
Our PINKTOBER promise
Each October, SI Swimsuit brings readers up-to-date research, stories from survivors and more to help illustrate just how important it is to be aware of and advocate for your breast health. From conducting a regular self-breast exam at home to learning from other women’s experiences with the disease, we strive to create a dialogue around breast cancer awareness while reminding everyone to get checked. This year, we’re taking that initiative a step further with a campaign we couldn’t be more proud of.